The Union Budget 2024-25: Key Expectations and Impact on the Mutual Funds Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: The Union Budget for 2024-25, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will outline the government's financial plan to drive economic growth, enhance infrastructure, and promote social welfare. As always, the budget has significant implications for various sectors, including mutual funds. This article delves into the expectations of the Indian Budget 2024-25 and shall analyze their impact on the mutual funds sector.

As the government tries to balance economic growth with careful spending, several important expectations have come up in different parts of the economy such as "Boost to Agriculture and Rural Development". Under this category, funding will be increased to provide more money for agricultural infrastructure, irrigation projects, and rural development programs. Encouraging Agri-Tech and Innovation by the use of modern farming practices, technology, and innovation to boost productivity and sustainability shall be the key expectation from the forthcoming budget.

The second category, "Consumer and Investor Confidence" is for consumer protection where steps to protect consumer interests and ensure fair market practices by strengthening regulatory frameworks will be a bigger highlight from the budget. Investor-Friendly Policies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and to make it easier to do business, creating a favorable investment climate are the key expectations. Changes in financial markets to increase transparency, reduce volatility, and protect investors' interests is also expected from the budget.

"Tax Reforms and Relief" is the next category where Income Tax Relief by adjusting income tax slabs and rates to give relief to the middle class, potentially increasing disposable income and consumer spending is a major expectation for the people. Capital Gains Tax Simplification is expected to come up where by simplifying and rationalizing the capital gains tax structure across various asset classes to reduce complexity and improve compliance may be the major highlight. Corporate Tax Reductions especially for MSMEs, to stimulate business activity and investment is also expected to come up.

Budgetary Expectations:

From the Indian budget 2024-25 some impressive highlights expected are as follows-

Increased Capital Expenditure The budget for 2024-25 proposes a significant increase in capital expenditure to Rs 11 lakh crore, which constitutes approximately 3.5% of GDP. This substantial investment in infrastructure development aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation, reflecting the government's commitment to bolstering the nation's economic framework.

Tax Reforms The budget introduces a new tax regime with revised income tax slabs designed to provide relief to the middle class. Additionally, amendments in the capital gains tax structure aim to simplify and rationalize tax rates across various asset classes, ensuring a more streamlined and equitable tax system.

Sectoral Allocations Infrastructure received substantial allocations, with significant funding directed towards roadways, railways, urban infrastructure, and green energy projects. In the agriculture sector, enhanced funding is allocated for rural development, agri-infrastructure, and technology adoption in farming. The healthcare sector sees an increased budget for healthcare infrastructure, research, and medical education, underlining the government's focus on improving public health services.

Fiscal Deficit Target The budget sets a fiscal deficit target of 5.7% of GDP, a reduction from the previous year's target of 5.9%. This move signals the government's continued commitment to fiscal prudence, aiming to balance economic growth with responsible financial management.

Disinvestment and Privatization The budget maintains a strong focus on disinvestment, with plans to privatize several public sector undertakings (PSUs) to raise capital and improve operational efficiency. This strategy is intended to enhance the performance of these entities and generate additional revenue for the government.

Green Initiatives Sustainability is a key theme in this budget, with increased spending on renewable energy projects and incentives for the adoption of green technologies. This emphasis on green initiatives highlights the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Impact on the Mutual Funds Sector

Equity Mutual Funds

Infrastructure Push: The increased capital expenditure on infrastructure is expected to benefit equity mutual funds with significant exposure to sectors like construction, cement, steel, and engineering. Infrastructure-focused funds could see enhanced performance due to the boost in government spending.

Green Energy and Technology Funds: The budget's emphasis on green initiatives and technology adoption may lead to higher returns for funds invested in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and tech sectors.

Debt Mutual Funds

Interest Rates and Bond Yields: The fiscal deficit target indicates a focus on fiscal discipline, which may result in stable interest rates. This environment is favorable for debt mutual funds, particularly those invested in long-term bonds, as bond prices tend to rise when interest rates are stable or falling.

Credit Risk Funds: With increased government spending and economic growth, the overall credit environment is expected to improve, reducing credit risk and benefiting credit risk funds invested in lower-rated corporate bonds.

Tax-Saving Mutual Funds (ELSS)

The new tax regime with revised income tax slabs is likely to result in higher disposable income for individuals, potentially boosting investments in tax-saving instruments like Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS).

Thematic and Sectoral Funds

Agriculture and Rural Development: Enhanced support for agriculture and rural development could benefit mutual funds focusing on these themes. Funds investing in agritech, rural infrastructure, and related sectors may see positive performance.

Healthcare: Increased funding for healthcare infrastructure and research could boost mutual funds with significant investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Investor Sentiment

The budget's focus on growth, fiscal prudence, and sustainability is likely to boost investor confidence. This positive sentiment could lead to higher inflows into mutual funds as investors seek to capitalize on the anticipated economic growth.

Conclusion

The Indian Budget 2024-25 will present a balanced approach, focusing on economic growth through increased capital expenditure and green initiatives while maintaining fiscal discipline. This budget is expected to have a positive impact on the mutual funds sector, with significant opportunities for both equity and debt funds. Investors should consider aligning their portfolios to benefit from the government's emphasis on infrastructure, sustainability, and fiscal prudence. By staying informed and strategically adjusting their investments, mutual fund investors can potentially enhance their returns in the post-budget period.

Please Visit: http://www.moneytreepartners.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor