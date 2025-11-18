The Universal Glory Awards 2025 By Socialcarft24 Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Universal Glory Awards 2025, held on 14th November and meticulously organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, brought together exceptional achievers from across the nation celebrating leadership, innovation, and impact across diverse fields. Hosted with grandeur and flawless execution, the evening honored individuals and institutions whose work continues to inspire society and elevate standards of excellence. This prestigious ceremony reaffirmed its legacy as a national platform that recognizes true merit, transformative vision, and dedication that shapes a better future.

* Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, honored with the Best Educational Strategist Award, was celebrated for her transformative vision in modern education. Her innovative academic planning, student-centric strategies, and commitment to empowering institutions have positioned her as a thought leader shaping the next era of learning.

* Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian, recipient of the Global Recognition in Dermatology Excellence Award, earned distinguished appreciation for his pioneering clinical expertise and global contributions to dermatological research. His work continues to elevate patient care standards and inspire professionals across international medical forums.

* Dr. Mayoor Shah, awarded the Inspirational Writing Award, was recognized for his powerful literary voice and the profound impact of his motivational writings. Through his compelling narratives and thought-shaping insights, he continues to influence readers, ignite purpose, and inspire positive change.

* Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu, recipient of the Icon of Water Resources Engineering Award, was celebrated for his groundbreaking work in water management, sustainable infrastructure, and engineering solutions that continue to transform communities and environmental resilience.

* Mr. Jayakar Thomas was honored with the Leadership in Medical Service Award and the Most Eminent Teacher Award (Dermatology) at the Universal Glory Awards 2025, celebrating his outstanding contribution to modern healthcare and medical education. With a legacy built on compassionate service, academic brilliance, and decades of guiding young dermatologists, he continues to set benchmarks in clinical excellence, teaching, and ethical medical leadership.

* Ambassador Dr. Neeelima, honored as a Holistic Spiritual Mentor, received recognition for her profound influence in spiritual education, emotional healing, and her mission to guide individuals toward inner clarity, balance, and elevated consciousness.

* Islamia College of Law, awarded the Institutional Development Award, was celebrated for its rapid academic growth, strong legal education framework, and its commitment to shaping ethical, socially responsible future law professionals.

* Pr. Rama Mahajan, recipient of the Visionary Leadership in Education Award, was recognized for her transformative approach to academic leadership, empowering learning environments, and her ability to inspire educators and students through innovation, discipline, and purpose.

* Dr. Ganesh Govindan - Women & Child Empowerment Through Self-Defence Training

Dr. Ganesh Govindan was honored for his transformative work in empowering women and children through structured self-defence education. His initiatives continue to build confidence, safety awareness, and resilience across communities.

* Mr. Abhishek Gupta - Design Thinking Achievement Award

Mr. Abhishek Gupta received recognition for his innovative mindset and human-centric problem-solving approach, reshaping modern design processes with creativity and strategic insight.

* Dr. Bennete Fernandes - Excellence in Academic Administration (Dentistry - Periodontics)

Dr. Bennete Fernandes was celebrated for his leadership in dental education and administration, driving academic innovation and cultivating next-generation excellence in periodontics.

* Dr. Rajasree Chowdhury - Homeopathy Specialist Award

Dr. Rajasree Chowdhury earned this honor for her dedicated service in homeopathic medicine, bringing holistic healing and compassionate patient care to the forefront.

* Prof. Lala Behari Sukla - Academic Excellence & Leadership Award

Professor Lala Behari Sukla was recognized for his remarkable academic journey, research leadership, and lifelong commitment to advancing knowledge through innovation and mentorship.

* Dr. Sowjanya J - Ayurvedic Healer of the Year

Dr. Sowjanya J was awarded for her mastery in Ayurvedic healing, blending classical wisdom with modern therapeutic approaches to promote balanced, natural well-being.

* Dr. Jai Shankar Yadav - Sports Mentor of the Year

Dr. Jai Shankar Yadav was honored for shaping young athletes through disciplined mentorship, holistic training, and decades of influential leadership in sports education.

* Mr. Vikar Shonthu - Sustainable Construction Innovator

Mr. Vikar Shonthu received recognition for pioneering sustainable construction practices, driving eco-friendly development and redefining the future of green infrastructure.

* Tajinder Kaur - Conservation Science Award

Tajinder Kaur was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation, leading impactful initiatives that protect species, restore habitats, and inspire community awareness.

* Dr. G. Lakshmipathy (Pondicherry) - Women-Led NGO Excellence Award

Honored for his outstanding leadership in a women-led NGO, Dr. G. Lakshmipathy continues to drive grassroots empowerment, social upliftment, and transformative community initiatives across Pondicherry and beyond.

* Mr. Arun Kumar Tripathi - Best Religious Author of the Year

Recognized for his profound spiritual writing, Mr. Arun Kumar Tripathi inspires thousands through his thoughtful narratives, bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary understanding.

* Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir Asian Multiple Global International Awardee - Empowerment Through Education Award

Dr. Mir was honored for championing education as a catalyst for empowerment, inclusivity, and long-term societal progress.

* Saima Pervez - Best PhD Thesis Award

Saima Pervez earned this recognition for her exceptional doctoral research, reflecting academic rigor, innovation, and significant contribution to her field of study.

* Hemangi Jignesh Panchal - Subject Expert Teacher Award (Sanskrit)

Hemangi Panchal was honored for her expertise in Sanskrit education, blending classical scholarship with modern pedagogy to inspire and uplift young learners.

* UAL - Bengal - Quality Management Award

UAL Bengal was recognized for setting high benchmarks in operational excellence, quality assurance, and organizational performance across the manufacturing sector.

* Sumana Talakokkula - Leadership in Medical Service Award

Dr. Sumana Talakokkula received this honor for her exemplary leadership in women's healthcare, clinical innovation, and commitment to compassionate medical service.

* Dr. Harpreet Kaur Sethi - Innovative Professor of the Year (Computer Science, Engineering & AI)

Dr. Harpreet Kaur Sethi was celebrated for her cutting-edge approach to teaching, seamlessly integrating AI, engineering, and modern research into transformative learning experiences.

* Priyanka Kathait - Innovative Teaching Practices Award

Priyanka Kathait earned recognition for her dynamic, student-centric teaching practices that spark curiosity, creativity, and meaningful academic engagement.

* Mohini Sharma - Excellence in Academic Administration

Mohini Sharma was honored for her exceptional leadership as a school principal, driving academic growth, operational efficiency, and holistic institutional development.

* Dr. Prasanjit Mukherjee (Dept. of Botany, K.O. College, Gumla) - Academic Excellence &

Leadership Award

Dr. Mukherjee was recognized for his distinguished contributions to botany, pioneering research in plant taxonomy, and decades of exemplary academic leadership.

A brief showcase of all awardee posters is available on our official website for reference. Readers may check the dedicated awards page for the complete display.

https://awards.socialcraft24.com/universal-glory-awards-2025-awardee-showcase/

With the conclusion of this ceremony, the event celebrated individuals and institutions whose contributions continue to create meaningful impact across their respective fields. The awards recognized dedication, innovation, and consistent excellence, reaffirming the importance of professional commitment and service to society. The organizers extended their congratulations to all the awardees and expressed confidence that their achievements will motivate many more in the years ahead.

