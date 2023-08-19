The Use Cases of AI in Mobile App Development

India PR distribution

New Delhi [India], August 19: Everyone is talking about Artificial Intelligence and how it pushes the future to be automated and simpler. Well, a few years back, there were a few biggies in the game who used the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence to their advantage and benefitted the most from it. But today, the picture has changed. With the advancement and accessibility of technology, startups, and SMEs leverage their full potential to transform their business and outpace the competition.

Well, there is no denial to the fact that AI in Business Mobile App Development can assist your customer support team, processing, and operability, sales and marketing, and offer real-time analytical insights for quick decision-making.

AI Chatbots - Making Customers Heard with Conversational AI Chatbots

One roadblock that the business arena felt when implementing AI chatbots in the business was its understanding of emotions. In the initial days, it was flat and responded based on the keywords in the search query.

With time, AI grew advanced enough to comprehend and analyze the tone and meaning of the queries and respond to them in a more humane manner. If you ever reached customer support of Amazon or Walmart, you can’t identify if it is the bot or a human on the other side answering your queries. With the help of natural language processing, cognitive Ai chatbots can understand and respond to users in a tone that would make calm them and help them reach the solution.

Robotic Process Automation to Make Business Operations Efficient

As we talk about robotic process automation, you can upgrade your functioning and operability efficiently with less human intervention.

Have you noticed how your mobile application can simply scan and give out the details of the products? Well, that’s basically CSV. A technology that uses AI algorithms to scan and fetch the details of the products from simply its unique bar code or scan code. Autofill, may seem like not that big of a rocket science, but that too is AI. Yup!

AI is helping users make the best of the applications with the least effort without even realizing the same.

* Data Entry and Migration: When you upgrade your handset, the details from your old smartphone are transferred to the new ones without much effort. Thanks to AI you just login to your account and get everything on any device you want.

* Transaction Processing: It is the role of RPA to assist you in validating transactions, reconciling payment information, and generating receipts. Thus, the chances of making a mistake here are almost nullified.

* Notifications and Alerts: You can use RPA to trigger personalized notifications and alerts to users based on their interactions within the app.

* Feedback and Support: Automate the process of collecting user feedback, categorizing it, and routing it to the right team.

* Inventory Management: As you focus on the core of your business, let AI take care of managing and updating your inventory as the order is received and delivered.

Real-Time Data Analytics and Insights to Know Your Customers Inside Out

Data gathering is one thing and using it to the best of your favor is another. Analyzing the data with the help of AI based algorithm can help you plan your business strategies in a way that would help you win a strong presence in the market.

* Predictive Analytics: Reflect in personalized recommendations that you can draw by analyzing the data collected by tracking user behavior on your mobile application.

* Personalized Recommendations: With real-time analytics, it's easier for you to understand where your customer spends the majority time and what they like the best.

* User Engagement Tracking: With the ease to track user behavior it becomes easier for the service provider to offer similar recommendations and services to the users.

* Performance Monitoring: Monitor the performance of various services and products that you have to offer. You can easily track what works well for you and where you need improvements.

Sales and Marketing Help Growing Business Better with Artificial Intelligence

One department of your business that works 24*7 non-stop is the sales and marketing department. The department can come up with “n” number of tasks every day that needs human intervention. With AI automation under human surveillance the efficiency and productivity can increase several folds.

* Audience Segmentation: Let your marketing team have a helping hand in form of AI that makes studying the target audience easier.

* Predictive Lead Scoring: AI with advanced algorithms can predict lead scores on daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly basis, helping you set a budget for the same.

* In-App Personalization: As we talk about the content and services to be shared with the users, artificial intelligence works at its best. Ai personalizes the content serving and offerings as per user behavior.

* Lead Nurturing Automation: AI automates lead assignments, letting you focus on conversions.

* Competitor Analysis: The most important thing to beat the competition is stay ahead of them. With competitor analysis you can be sure where your competitor is and plan a strategy that helps you build a stronger and better presence.

* Content Generation: In the time where the world is rushing to build their presence over the internet, with the help of ChatGPT, your content team can get extended support in terms of ideas and small content that can be used.

Security Enhancement & Fraud Detection with Artificial Intelligence

With a surge in malware and cyber-attacks, mobile app users are a little skeptical about sharing their data online. The developers around the globe use advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm to better maintain the security and nullify online frauds.

Although this aspect does need more attention, we are making the use of the best advanced technology possible.

* Data & Security Breach Alerts: AI detects suspicious activity in mobile apps and alerts the right team for action.

* Banking & Finance Fraud Detection: AI in eWallet apps ensures data security and detects financial fraud using encryption and authentication.

* E-commerce Fraud Detection: AI identifies user behavior patterns to distinguish genuine requests from abuse like return fraud.

* Phishing and Cybersecurity: AI recognizes malicious content in emails and flags potential threats.

* Online Identity Fraud Detection: AI studies user patterns and employs biometrics to prevent unauthorized access.

* AML Compliance: AI in digital payment apps tracks transaction patterns, flagging potentially malicious activity if it deviates from the user's usual history.

The market is expanding with technology and the businesses that embrace advance technology in its basic tasks would make it big than the ones that are looking forward to bigger infrastructure before they could adopt the change.

Despite market volatility and skepticism, AI proves transformative for those leveraging it as an enhancement tool. Arun Goyal, CEO of Octal IT Solution, highlighted how embracing evolving technology and upskilling the workforce propelled Octal from a modest Jaipur-based mobile app development company to an industry leader.

“We understand how AI is transforming the enterprise and creating new values. Recently our marketing and HR team upscaled their operability with the help of AI, and the results are amazing. I hear in the market often that AI may take away your jobs, I sincerely believe, if employed the right way, AI is only creating more job opportunities.” resonates Goyal, CEO of Octal IT Solution, a mobile app development firm.

Octal IT Solution is a leading mobile and web development service provider with a global clientele. They have been in the business for more than a decade now and have delivered more than 1500+ solutions. The company has a strong presence in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. They are often celebrated by their clients for their willingness to go the extra mile and deliver high-standard solutions.

