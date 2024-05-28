The Vantage View blasts off with "The Future of the Space Economy" in Its Fourth Episode

PRNewswire

Port Vila [Vanuatu], May 28: Vantage Markets, the leading multi-asset broker, is excited to unveil its highly anticipated fourth episode of The Vantage View, a premier video series that provides sophisticated financial insights and analysis. Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, this latest instalment "The Future of the Space Economy" invites viewers to embark on a journey into the evolution and the investment opportunities of the space economy.

Leading the discussion is Simon Gwozdz, CEO & Founder of Equatorial Space Systems, a prominent figure in the space industry. Simon provides insights into the economic landscape of space technology, highlighting the longer significant returns despite longer maturity periods and the democratisation of space.

He envisions a future of accessible space tourism and in-space resource prospecting, expanding exploration boundaries and offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the sector's potential.

Additionally, the episode unveils compelling projections for the space economy, including the Satellite Data Services Market reaching £25.3 billion by 2030 and the Space Mining Market hitting £12.1 billion by 2037, indicating immense growth potential and lucrative opportunities for investors and stakeholders.

"We're thrilled to present this insightful episode of The Vantage View, exploring the future trajectory of the space economy," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage. "As space exploration and commerce continue to gain momentum, it's crucial to understand the evolving dynamics and investment opportunities in this rapidly expanding sector."

To gain unparalleled insights into the exciting developments and prospects in the space economy, visit The Vantage View.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/

