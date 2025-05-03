The Vision and Leadership Behind Ozone Group: Pioneering Excellence in Real Estate and Philanthropy

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3: Mr. Parveen Mangla is deeply committed to building a society where everyone has access to the essentials of a contented life—food, clothing, housing, and their fundamental rights. Though he could have considered settling abroad, his lifelong ambition has been to make India as livable and convenient as any developed nation.

His core philosophy centers on nurturing communities with clean air, pure water, abundant greenery, peace, and a disciplined lifestyle.

Humble Beginnings and Early Struggles

Born in the village of Hasanpur in Haryana's Palwal district, Parveen Mangla is the youngest of four siblings. He learned the fundamentals of business early, working at his father and elder brother's clothes and tools shop. Known for his pleasant and straightforward nature, Parveen moved with his family to the industrial city of Faridabad in 1983, where his father began a hardware and plumbing supply business.

In 1988, while Parveen was in Class 10 at a government school, tragedy struck—their father passed away in an automobile accident. Despite being a student and running his own small company, Parveen started helping his elder brothers manage their cleaning business. Due to the demanding schedule, he had to drop out of upper secondary school. In 1991 and 1994, the family business was divided, and Parveen began working independently, commuting daily on a second-hand motorcycle and train to Chawri Bazaar in Delhi to procure sanitary fittings and supply them to Faridabad retailers.

Entrepreneurial Journey: From Supplier to Builder

His commitment and hard work soon paid off. Within six months, he transitioned from a supplier to a stockist and launched his own business under the name P.K. Enterprises. He got married in 1995, and in 1996, his friend Sanjeev Madaan joined him as a business partner. Parveen took charge of public relations, marketing, and procurement, while Sanjeev handled the technical and legal aspects. Their partnership has thrived for more than 26 years.

By 1998, their sanitary business was booming, catering to both retailers and contractors. In 2000, Parveen started subcontracting work, laying sanitary pipelines and fittings for a college building in Bhiwani.

He entered the construction field in 2002, developing two floors on a 250-square-yard plot. His projects quickly expanded—from one to two, then four, eight, and eventually 16 plots—resulting in around 200 flats constructed in Faridabad over three years.

Foundation of Ozone Builders and Township Expansion

In 2005, he officially established Ozone Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd. The following year, he launched a township project named Park City in Alwar, Rajasthan, followed by a ropeway and resort project in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, in 2008.

In 2009, he inaugurated the Ozone City township in Aligarh. By 2011, construction commenced on Ozone House in Faridabad, while multiple phases of Ozone City were launched. Despite challenges such as the economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, development continued steadily. By 2024, approximately five phases had been successfully completed, with applications for the completion of additional phases submitted shortly thereafter.

In 2022, a luxurious 12-acre society named The Golden Estate was launched within Ozone City, offering exclusivity, luxury, and tranquillity. The society features modern amenities, lush surroundings, and a secure gated environment. It showcases a new concept of luxury resort living where the idea is to give the residents a luxury vacation vibe all year long, right at their homes. It includes a 5-star concierge service just like ones at any other hotels or resorts, where everything is just a call away.

Numerous HNIs of Aligarh purchased residences at the Golden Estate which included the Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who became the first resident, reflecting the project’s prestige.

In 2024, construction of Samsara Apartments began in Ozone City, comprising 160 high-quality yet affordable flats with modern facilities. This milestone further established Ozone City as Aligarh's biggest township and the most ambitious project by a real estate developer in Aligarh.

In 2025, Ozone City boasts 800+ happy residents and 2500+ total units sold since its foundation. It is the fastest-growing township with the biggest land bank among others in Aligarh and nearby areas. The return on investments have been phenomenal for the investors, with over 80% capital gain in just past 3 years.

Ozone Group: A Legacy of Excellence

Under the leadership of Mr. Parveen Mangla, Ozone Group has evolved into a multi-faceted organization known for innovation, reliability, and a customer-centric approach. The group includes:

Ozone Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

A leading name in real estate, it launched the landmark 250-acre Ozone City in 2008, revolutionizing urban living in Aligarh with modern infrastructure and green landscapes.

Ozone Infraheight Pvt. Ltd.

Launched The Golden Estate in 2022, a premium residential development catering to those who value luxury and privacy. It represents the pinnacle of high-end living in Aligarh.

Ozone Foundation and Charitable Trust

Philanthropy is central to Ozone Group's mission. The Foundation supports education, healthcare, and sports initiatives, offering scholarships, medical assistance, and community services with lasting impact.

Shree Ganpati Sagar Hill Rise Rope Ladder Pvt. Ltd.

This division enhances tourism by operating the Manideep Resort and Ropeway in Sahastradhara, Dehradun and Mussoorie, offering scenic views and improved accessibility.

Arete Construction Pvt. Ltd.

This arm oversees premium housing and commercial projects, combining durability, aesthetics, and function to reshape urban environments.

Acumen Maintenance Services Pvt. Ltd.

Responsible for ongoing property management, it ensures efficient maintenance, including security, electricity, plumbing, and more.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

Mr. Parveen Mangla is not only a business leader but also a respected pillar of society and a philanthropist. He actively contributes to social welfare through leadership roles in various organizations:

Chairman, CREDAI Aligarh Chapter, Uttar Pradesh

Major benefactor, Rotary Club Aligarh

Founder, Ozone Foundation and Charitable Trust

Former President, Kiwanis Jewels International

Senior Patron of: –

– Maharaja Agarsen Samit

– Akhil Bhartiya Vaishya Samaj

– Vyapar Sangharsh Samiti

– Rojgar Bharti

– Bharat Vikas Parishad

– Shri Ramlila Gaushala Committee

– Shri Agrawal Yuva Sangathan

– Shri Agrawal Sabha

His active role in these groups underscores his commitment to community upliftment, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation. His efforts have played a significant part in Aligarh's transformation into a smart city.

United We Stand: The Strength of Teamwork

Success in real estate requires visionary leadership and a dedicated team. Mr. Parveen Mangla, along with Ozone Group's senior management, believes in collaboration and shared purpose.

Key Leadership Members:

– Mr. Parveen Mangla – Chairman & Managing Director

– Mr. Sagar Mangla – Director

– Mr. Naman Mangla – Marketing Head

Looking Ahead: The Future of Ozone Group

Despite various challenges, Ozone Group has achieved remarkable success in a short span. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community development, it continues to be a beacon of trust and progress.

Ozone Group isn't just building structures—it's building the future. With advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and a customer-first philosophy, it remains the most reliable real estate developer in Aligarh.

Final Thought

Ozone Group's journey is a testament to ambition, service, and excellence. Under Mr. Parveen Mangla's visionary leadership, the company has transformed landscapes and inspired future entrepreneurs.

With eyes on the future, Ozone Group builds more than properties—it builds trust, relationships, and a legacy.

