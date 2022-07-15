The wait is over as the big-budget Gujarati film "Raado" is releasing soon

Raado is set to release on July 22, 2022, and after a long wait and even more anticipation from the audience, this film is finally ready to speak its destiny. This is also considered one of the big-budget films in the Gujarati Film Industry. On the release of its trailer on June 20, 2022, the audience couldn't believe the canvas and theme of the film. The film has made major surprises with its character choices and genre. They have even done major public appearances in the recent past through promotional events.

Raado is a film that involves the game of power and politics alongside major outbursts of people. The film has been written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and has been produced by Munna Shukul, and Jayesh Patel. It is co-produced by Nilay Chotai, Mit Chotai, and Mehul Panchal. Shukul Studios presents alongside Patel Entertainment and Ananta Businesscorp A Big Box Series Production has presented the film. The exclusive music and original background score are by Rahul Munjaria. Raado cast includes HituKanodia, Yash Soni, Hiten Kumar, Tarjanee Bhadla, Nikita Sharma, Bharat Chawda, Nilam Panchal, Devarshi Shah, and Prachi Thaker, Denisha Ghumra, Pratik Rathod, Rajan Thakar, Chetan Daiya and Gaurang Anand amongst many other known faces.

The trailer got the audience on their toes with its grand cast and heavy characterization of plot twists. The film has already grabbed the attention of fans and followers with its huge budget backdrop alongside the theme. Raado and its team are now out and out promoting their film. The chills are building up with the releasing date being almost on the edge. Sources also mentioned that the team has many surprises for the audience which shall only be revealed on the big release day in the nearest cinema halls.

