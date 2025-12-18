The Wealth Architects of India – NJ Group’s Legacy of Trust & Transformation

L to R: Mr Neeraj Choksi and Mr. Jignesh Desai, Co-founder and Promoter of NJ Group

New Delhi [India], December 17:In the dynamic world of Indian finance, some stories are inspiring, like the NJ group. Established in 1994 by visionary industry leaders Mr. Neeraj Choksi and Mr. Jignesh Desai, the company has grown humbly at a modest home office in Surat, which has become a powerhouse in mutual fund distribution across India.

Outside the university, Neeraj and Jignesh began their entrepreneurial journey at a time when mutual funds were still a relatively unfamiliar concept for most Indians. In the environment marked by scepticism and limited awareness, his faith in the transformational power of disciplined investment was firm.

Due to the initial challenges, the pair focused on educating people about the ability of mutual funds to build long term money. His unwavering commitment to financial literacy, investor empowerment, and moral practices quickly became the cornerstone of the NJ Group philosophy. By promoting trust, transparency, and frequent investor engagement, he laid a strong foundation, which will eventually revolutionise the distribution of financial products in the country.

Today, NJ Group not only stands as a commercial success story but also serves as a catalyst in shaping India's investment culture, operated by two friends who turned the vision into reality.

As they built their network, the equity markets began to turn favourable, and NJ Group experienced exponential growth. Today, the firm has become one of India's largest mutual fund distributors.

Over the years, NJ Group grew rapidly. They expanded from mutual funds into other areas like insurance and asset management. Today, NJ Group manages over 2,86,147 Cr. crores in assets and has more than 2524 employees across 230 locations in India. Their flagship business, NJ Wealth, has over 50,932 active distributors, all working hard to spread financial awareness and provide access to mutual funds.

Neeraj Choksi and Jignesh Desai have always believed that financial services should be available to everyone, regardless of their background. They understand that despite their success, there are still many challenges to overcome. Only about 3% of India's population invests in mutual funds, which is far lower than in countries like the US and the UK. They see this as an opportunity a chance for young entrepreneurs and aspiring distributors to join them in changing the way people think about finance.

The duo is committed to empowering others to become mutual fund distributors, helping to create a network that can reach more people. They know that with increased financial literacy, more individuals can participate in the economy and improve their lives. As India looks toward a brighter future, Neeraj and Jignesh are excited about the potential for growth in the mutual fund industry. They encourage young people to see this as a career opportunity, emphasising that the stage is set for a financial revolution.

Their journey is not just about building a business; it's about making a real impact on society. Neeraj and Jignesh often remind everyone, “Mutual funds sahi hai” a phrase that captures their belief in the value of investing. Their story is a powerful reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a desire to help others, anyone can achieve their dreams and contribute to a greater cause. The NJ Group continues to lead the way, inspiring countless individuals to join them in their mission of financial inclusion and prosperity for all.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.