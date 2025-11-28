The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa Unveils Tangra - Tales of Chinatown, Its New Experiential Dining Destination

VMPL

Sohna (Haryana) [India], November 28: The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa announces the launch of Tangra - Tales of Chinatown, its newest signature dining destination. Inspired by Kolkata's legendary Tangra neighbourhood, the restaurant pays tribute to the cultural and culinary legacy of India's first Chinatown, a place where traditions evolved, flavours intertwined, and Hakka-style Chinese cuisine found its most iconic expression.

More than a restaurant, Tangra is a sensory journey, every bite unfolding a memory of Chinatown's bustling lanes, smoky kitchens, and the warmth of meals that have brought communities together for generations.

A Culinary Journey Through Chinatown

The culinary journey at Tangra - Tales of Chinatown brings to life the dishes that made Kolkata's Chinatown iconic, offering them in a destination dining setting while preserving their cultural soul. Signature dishes like Chimney Soup, Shao Mai, Braised Wontons, Tai Po, Yam Mein Noodles, and Tangra-style Chilli Chicken and Paneer showcase the depth and flavour of traditional recipes, while seafood highlights such as Prawn Gold Coins, Golden Garlic Lobster, and Mandarin Chilean Seabass add a contemporary touch.

Vegetarian offerings like Seven Treasure Vegetables, Vegetables in Cilantro Sauce, and Claypot Vegetables in Chilli Bean Sauce reflect the inclusive, family-style spirit of the cuisine, while festival dishes such as Buddha's Delight celebrate abundance and tradition. Tableside preparations, like the finishing of Steamed Fish, engage the senses and evoke the energy of Chinatown's bustling kitchens.

To complete the experience, nostalgic desserts like Darsaan and Fried Ice Cream, and bold, storytelling cocktails such as Loong, Weishiji, and Red Dragon are each crafted to echo the vibrancy and balance of Chinatown's flavours.

What makes Tangra unique is how it balances authenticity with refinement. The restaurant is deeply rooted in the soulful flavours of Hakka-style cooking but elevates them through modern plating, thoughtful technique and premium sourcing. Adding depth to its authenticity, Tangra also sources select ingredients from traditional, family-run makers in Kolkata's Chinatown, custodians of age-old recipes dating back to the 1950s, who continue to preserve the city's unmistakable Hakka flavours. Every plate is thus both a memory and a surprise, an authentic taste of archival Hakka-style cuisine, presented with refinement for today's discerning guest.

Multi Property General Manager at The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa - Rahul Puri shares, "Tangra at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa reflects what we truly believe in: experiences that have a soul. It's not just another restaurant; it's a story brought to life that captures the essence of Kolkata's Chinatown with emotion and depth, yet feels refined and contemporary. We wanted to create something that guests would remember long after the meal for its warmth, its character, and the way it makes them feel. Both the menu and the ambience are the result of extensive research and collaboration, with every detail crafted to honour authenticity while presenting it through the lens of contemporary design and culinary finesse."

Cluster Executive Chef at The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa - Chef Amit Dash shares, "Great cuisines are born at the crossroads of culture, and Tangra is one of the most powerful examples of that. It preserves centuries of heritage and memory in every bite. Chinatown in Tangra, Kolkata, was where my love for food first found its voice in the crackle of woks, the aroma of garlic and soy, and the warmth of meals that brought people together. With Tangra- Tales of Chinatown, my dream has been to bring that spirit alive, soulful food rooted in authenticity, presented with refinement, and designed to create experiences that linger not just on the palate, but in memory."

Design that Brings Tangra to Life

The design of Tangra is an ode to Kolkata's Chinatown, layered, symbolic, and immersive, infusing warmth, symbolism, and character into every detail. Guests enter through a koi pond and timber doors, greeted by granite guardian lions symbolising strength and prosperity, which lead into a pavilion that glows, reminiscent of a festive Chinatown evening.

Inside, a dramatic parasol-inspired chandelier bathes the space in a warm glow. At the same time, dining tables feature Mahjong tile-inspired gold inlays, etched with traditional inscriptions that invite curiosity and conversation. At its heart is an open kitchen with finely detailed panelling, where the sizzle of garlic, soy, and chilli fills the air, transforming each meal into a dining theatre.

Seating is crafted to evoke Chinatown's family-style togetherness, featuring artisanal tableware that nods to heritage while letting the cuisine shine. With 32 indoor and 24 outdoor seats spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the space strikes a balance between intimacy and grandeur, nostalgic in spirit, yet contemporary in design.

A Cultural Escape at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

With Tangra, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa opens a new chapter in destination dining, one where heritage, nostalgia, and hospitality converge. This is not simply a restaurant, but a living archive of Chinatown's spirit, brought to life through flavours, textures, and stories that linger beyond the meal. Set within 60 acres of lush, green landscapes and just a short 40-minute drive from Gurgaon, Tangra feels like a journey that is both cultural and culinary, blending the serenity of nature with the vibrancy of Kolkata's Chinatown.

Timings: Lunch 12:30 - 3:30 pm | Dinner 7:00 - 11:30 pm | Open Daily

Cost for Two: Approx. INR 4,000 plus taxes

Reservations: +91 89307 78632

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tangraatwestinsohna/

