The Will Of Steel Awards 2023: Winners of 1st ever Jethmalani Prize in Journalism announced

New Delhi [India], September 16: The Sunday Guardian Foundation has constituted the Will of Steel Awards. The Ram Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, a distinguished jurist under the esteemed Will of Steel Awards, has been established on the 14th day of September to commemorate the birth centenary year of the illustrious Ram Jethmalani. This prestigious prize, recognizing outstanding contributions in journalism, reflects the spirit of democracy, public welfare, dissemination of information, and transparency—values championed by the legendary humanist who left an indelible mark on jurisprudence, governance, and democracy.

In a grand celebration of excellence in journalism, the inaugural winners of the Will of Steel Awards – Jethmalani Prize for Journalism have been announced.

The awards were presented by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice of India, Mahesh Jethmalani, Rajya Sabha MP, and Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha. The diverse categories highlight the various areas in which journalists contribute towards the betterment of society, making a profound impact on our nation's progress and the welfare of its citizens.

The first category, "Journalism in Service to Humanity," celebrates exceptional contributions that promote democracy, good governance, and unity among all citizens. The winner, Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor of TV9 Network, received a Gold Medal and an Award Purse of Rs 14,00,000.

The second category, "Legal Journalism," recognizes effective mass media dissemination of accurate legal information in the public interest. The winner in this category was Bar & Bench, received a Copper Medal and an Award Purse of Rs 1,11,000.

The third category, "Empowerment," lauds initiatives that effectively promote gender empowerment and upliftment of tribal and marginalized groups. The winner, Hina Rohtaki, Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, received a Copper Medal and an Award Purse of Rs 1,11,000.

