The world says 'NamAIste' to Made in India's world's first Hospitality GPT by IIHM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26: There is a new dawn in the world of hospitality. The global unison of technology and human touch, in the form of the world's first-ever hospitality-exclusive GPT, was launched in Kolkata, India, following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream for a 'Make in India' technology in the spirit of Viksit Bharat. AI-powered knowledge engine built on deep domain research is the global hospitality industry's biggest innovation. Hospitality stakeholders and industry captains hail the launch of 'NamAIste - IIHM Hospitality GPT' as a Viksit Bharat enterprise.

Pioneered by the visionary zeal of AI evangelist and Chairman of IIHM, Dr. Suborno Bose, the NamAIste IIHM Hospitality GPT was introduced and launched, before a global audience of hospitality leaders, students, and stakeholders, as a vehicle of limitless possibilities. NamAIste - HospitalityGPT is the world's first Generative AI-powered knowledge engine tailored for the hospitality industry.

Beyond the realms of a chatbot or a normal GPT, the "NamAIste - IIHM Hospitality GPT" is a repository of extensive, inclusive, and exclusive knowledge, information, research, innovation, and trends which will be galaxies beyond what a normal search engine or chatbot can do.

This was welcomed by the industry as nothing less than a giant satellite launch into space. In effect, it wasn't far from that, as the NamAIste IIHM Hospitality GPT will traverse new horizons, giving closed-user access to information and research that will be unmatched.

Proudly Made in India, Made by Indians, NamAIste is a customized Large Language Model (LLM) specifically engineered for the hospitality sector. It empowers AI-driven learning, decision-making, and innovationushering in a new era of hospitality intelligence.

As the creator of NamAIste IIHM Hospitality GPT, Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman, IIHM, said,

"The industry is ready to accept it. The industry is waiting. It's a global mind changer. It is not just a tech marvel but a dawn of a new way of thinking and the dawn of reimagining things."

During his vision address at the grand launch event at IIHM Global Campusand joined virtually from India and nations across time zones and geographiesDr. Suborno Bose said,

"It is an engine of innovation, excellence, and a bold announcement that India is at par with the best in the world. The time for India to lead has come and we have arrived. If the US can have Google, and China can have DeepSeek, India can and now does have NamAIste. NamAIste - IIHM HospitalityGPT is designed to empower students, faculty, hospitality professionals, and industry stakeholders with real-time access to insights, trends, and global best practices."

Entiovi Technologies was the tech partner of the project that developed NamAIste, a customized Large Language Model (LLM) specifically tailored for the hospitality industryensuring hospitality-centric AI-powered learning and decision-making. Sanjoy Chatterjee, Director, Entiovi Technologies, an industry-admired name in tech innovation, said during his vision address,

"It all started with an early morning conversation between me and Dr. Bose in February this year. The uniqueness of NamAIste is not technology. The whole platform is built on open-source technology. The uniqueness is creating the knowledge base from 60 countries. Imagine a student in Bengal writing a question about Japanese culinary history and the answer coming from Japanese documents in Bengali."

When this was demonstrated, the entire audience in Kolkata and those who participated virtually burst into loud applause. Countries across the world also realised the depth and uniqueness of this exclusive knowledge.

Dr. Suborno Bose then went on to underline the significance of this global launch to the country,

"I must congratulate team IIHM and Entiovi Technologies but especially our country India, our Viksit Bharat. This is a true Make in India moment because it shows what we are capable of and this is for the entire hospitality industry which has been a huge supporter of IIHM for 34 years. This is what our mission statement is all aboutinnovation and creativity. This is another great example of how IIHM comes out of the traditional hospitality education to innovative education backed by AI and tech emergence," Dr. Bose added.

He added a sensitive human touch to the proceedings when he said,

"AI cannot change the human factor. Our industry is a people industry. It's for the people. This will always remain an industry of smiles and hospitable character. AI will assist this to ensure that we rise to the customer's expectations purposefully and work and apply AI in a different way."

On how this hospitality GPT is for the future, Dr. Bose said,

"It is best for the students and will change the way hospitality education would be taught in the future. It's made by Indians, for the world. It's a gift from India to the world of hospitality. We do not teach our students hospitality management. We teach them the business of hospitality. We invest a lot to promote that."

This was indeed a "Greeted in India" moment. As IIHM campuses across India erupted with joy and elation at the unlocking of limitless possibilities, students, faculty, and faculty members expressed pride in their institution that went beyond preparing students for hospitality, to creating an exclusive launch vehicle for global hospitality excellence. Made right at their home and made for the world.

Key Benefits of NamAIste:

* Revolutionizing hospitality education and training

* Enabling smart, data-driven decision-making for industry professionals

* Providing instant access to best practices, SOPs, and service innovation strategies

The launch was joined by hospitality educators, iconic chefs, CEOs of hospitality-linked companies, all of whom will be ambassadors taking the world of NamAIste IIHM Hospitality GPT to the world, for the students, innovators, and hospitality captains.

Manish Dayya, General Manager of Sofitel, BKC Mumbai, said elatedly,

"It is a proud moment for India as this tool is made in India and supports the Make in India movement. This tool and technology will support the hospitality industry in India and globally."

Ishan Sarkar, Chief Business Officer, Indya Foods, commented,

"An evangelist is someone who brings good news. Dr. Suborno Bose is not just an AI evangelisthe is a hospitality evangelist. NamAIste is the best news the hospitality industry has received in the modern era."

Sabrina Dey, General Manager, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru, said,

"The NamAIste - IIHM Hospitality GPT is truly a gift. Not only to India, but to the global hospitality community. If 'Tech and Touch' is the mantra, and integrating AI into hospitality is the goal, then NamAIste is the perfect launch vehicle. In the world of AI, this is nothing short of a space missionturning the seemingly impossible into reality. Congratulations to Dr. Suborno Bose and the entire IIHM team."

Every time this first-ever knowledge repository is opened anywhere in the world, the early morning conversation between Suborno Bose and Sanjoy Chatterjee, the visionary and creator, will ring somewhere in the hospitality ecosystem.

This is IIHM's gift to the global hospitality industry and to hospitality students everywhere.

