The World’s First Dental Surgery Using Robotic Technology Was Done At Bharati Hospital

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Teeth are an important part of our body. If there is a toothache, it is directly related to the brain. Therefore, dental surgery has to be done very carefully. However, robotic technology has now been used to perform dental surgery. Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College, Pune, is proud to announce the successful completion of a clinical trial on veneers using robotic hands in collaboration with Lupin Dental, France. This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone in the field of dentistry, showcasing the potential of robotic technology in enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes. Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati University Medical Foundation, informed that the world’s first dental surgery was performed at Bharati Hospital.

This technology has enhanced the ability of robotic technology to improve the care and treatment outcomes of dental patients. Dentistry has taken a major leap forward today. From lasers to microscopes, CAD cams, scanners, state-of-the-art tools, and treatments are available. Not only tooth extraction and placement, but also crooked teeth straightening, curing various gum diseases, and health of the tongue, uvula, lips, and cheeks are being treated at Bharati Hospital, which will benefit the common patient, said Dr. Rajesh Kshirsagar, Principal of Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College.

Dr. Rajesh Kshirsagar added, “We are very happy to have successfully completed this project. The collaboration with Lupin Dental in France has not only enhanced our expertise in dental robotics but has also positioned our institution at the forefront of innovative dental education and research.”

Director, Dr. Sanjay Londhe said that, “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty and students. We look forward to exploring further opportunities in dental robotics and contributing to the advancement of dental care.”

This project was successful due to the collaboration of Dr. Arundhati Pawar, Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences Office, Co-researchers Dr. Santosh Jadhav, Dr. Pankaj Kadam, Dr. Yogesh Khadtare and Dr. Sara Mariam (Clinical Research Coordinator), Dr. Vikrant Sane and Dr. Amod Patankar (Facility Management), Laxmikant Khanolkar, CEO (Indical), Dr. Manisha Jadhav (Indical).

Principal Investigator, Dr. Vijaysinh More, said, “The clinical trial on veneers using robotic hands has been a resounding success. We are grateful to Lupin Dental, France, for their partnership and support in this endeavor.”

Co-Investigators said, The success of this project is attributed to the tireless efforts of our co-investigators, including Dr. Santosh Jadhav, Dr. Yogesh Khadtare, and Dr. Sarah Mariam.

Founder, Dr. Galip Gurel, Lupin Dental, France, said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College, Pune, on this innovative project. The successful completion of the clinical trial demonstrates the potential of robotic technology in dentistry and paves the way for future advancements.”

Co-Founder, Dr. Stefan Koubi, Lupin Dental, France, said, “This project has been a remarkable journey, and we are impressed by the expertise and enthusiasm of the team at Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College, Pune. We look forward to continued collaboration and innovation in the field of dental robotics.”

