The Zora, DCC - Opulent Celebrations Space by Award-Winning Architect Walid Baz

New Delhi [India], October 29: As India's grand wedding season approaches this November, New Delhi is set to welcome its most opulent event destination The Zora, Delhi Convention Center. Located at the prestigious JLN Stadium, The Zora promises to redefine luxury and customization in North India's event landscape.

Walid Baz, a globally celebrated architect and event designer from Lebanon, brings his award-winning vision to India with his first-ever permanent venue, The Zora. Known for his exquisite artistry and signature grand designs, Baz has designed world-class venues across the globe, earning accolades such as the 2022 World's Best Event Designer and Project Builder Award. His masterpiece in New Delhi is no exceptionThe Zora is a breathtaking fusion of architectural brilliance and limitless customization, making it the ideal choice for creating unforgettable weddings, galas, and corporate functions.

"The Zora is more than just a venue. It's a canvas where every event becomes an extraordinary expression of personal luxury. We've created a space where clients can tailor their dream celebrations with an unmatched level of customization," says Walid Baz.

From the grand halls to the expansive open spaces, each corner of The Zora reflects a commitment to detail and craftsmanship, offering limitless possibilities for personalization.

Situated in the heart of the capital, The Zora spans over 2 Lakh sq. ft., making it one of the largest and most versatile venues in the region. Its strategic location near Lutyens' Delhi and several 5-star hotels ensures seamless access for guests, making it the preferred choice for Delhi's elite. Whether it's an intimate wedding or a grand gala, The Zora offers the flexibility to create truly bespoke events with every detail meticulously crafted to match the client's vision.

With soaring 45-foot ceilings and cutting-edge facilities, The Zora sets itself apart by offering world-class decor setups that transform any event into a once-in-a-lifetime experience. No other venue in India offers this level of grandeur under one roof, making The Zora a game-changer in the luxury event space.

What truly makes The Zora stand out is its dual offeringpre-designed halls in Baz's signature style and expansive open area that provides an unparalleled opportunity for clients to transform the space entirely. From elaborate floral arrangements to cutting-edge lighting and themed decor, the possibilities are endless. Every event is a unique masterpiece designed to reflect the personality and preferences of the hosts.

"We are not just offering a venue but a destination for one-of-a-kind, unforgettable moments," says Mr. Dhananjay Kumar, CEO, The Zora - Delhi Convention Center. "We aim to provide an immersive experience where every client's vision is brought to life with spectacular attention to detail. The Zora will set a new benchmark for bespoke, luxury celebrations in North India."

As The Zora opens its doors, it is poised to become the top choice for those seeking ultra-premium wedding and event venues in India. With its unmatched scale, design, and commitment to personalized service, The Zora is ready to set new standards in luxury hospitality.

About The Zora:

The Zora is New Delhi's newest destination for ultra-luxurious, fully customizable events. Designed by acclaimed Lebanese architect Walid Baz, this flagship venue aims to become the go-to venue for India's most exclusive clientele. Whether it's a wedding, corporate gala, or grand celebration, The Zora delivers an unparalleled blend of luxury, customization and service.

