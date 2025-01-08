thePack.in Raises USD 125K in Angel Round to Support First-Time Pet Parents

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: thePack.in, India's first pet parenting community and educational startup, has successfully raised $125K in its angel funding round. The round was backed by seasoned entrepreneurs as well as passionate pet parents, including Rohit Kalsi, Rushil Kalsi, apart from a network of friends and family. This round of funding will enable thePack to grow its 10k+ pet parent community, expand its library of educational content & resources, and introduce its line of products, to help pet parents provide a happier and healthier life for their pets.

Shobhit Mohanty, Founder of thePack, said, "India is home to a growing number of first-time dog parents. Without proper guidance, the journey to raise dogs can be quite overwhelming for first time parents. Limited access to expert advice, essential information and resources has led to India boasting the world's highest pet abandonment rate. We're committed to bridging this gap. Our goal is to empower parents with the knowledge and support they need to raise happy, healthy dogs. With this funding, we'll expand our reach, strengthen our community and solidify our position as India's most trusted educational platform for pet parents."

As per industry reports, the pet population in India stands at approximately 35 million, growing at a CAGR of 15%. However, India also boasts the highest pet abandonment rate in the world with nearly 50% current and previous pet owners stating they have relinquished a pet, compared to 28 per cent globally. As per thePack team, most of these abandonments are due to preventable health and behaviour issues in dogs, which can be solved through a more informed and pro-active approach. By democratizing access to expert advice and pet care education, and by creating a supportive pet parents' community, thePack seeks to make it easier for pet owners to raise dogs and reduce the pet abandonment rate in India.

Rohit Kalsi, Investor, added, "As passionate pet parents and entrepreneurs, we see immense potential in thePack to democratize access to quality dog care in the country. By making it easy for first-time pet parents to receive qualified expert guidance, we're confident that thePack will not only simplify pet parenting but also fuel industry growth and bring a positive change to the ecosystem. We're proud to be a part of this movement."

thePack.in was started in Nov 2020 by a group of first-time pet parents who faced innumerable challenges in raising their dogs. Over 4 years, thePack has helped 20,000+ pet parents learn more about their dogs and adopt best practices. Their team of certified experts have hosted thousands of online and in-person events, consultations and other interactive educational sessions to solve the challenges that pet parents face in raising their dogs.

thePack.in is a petcare startup that is dedicated to helping Indian pet owners live happier lives with their pets. We make it easy for pet parents to get expert help, access educational tools and resources, and learn more about their dogs with a like-minded and supportive pet parent community. Our goal is to solve the problems faced by pet parents all over India & reduce the pet abandonment rate.

Since starting up in Nov 2020, thePack.in has directly interacted with and helped over 20,000+ parents in their journey. The team is made up of India's most qualified petcare experts, who boast a collective experience of 100+ years of working & have worked with 3000+ dogs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor