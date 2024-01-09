"There is a lot of German business in Gujarat", says German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann at VGGS 2024

Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a hallmark event fostering economic collaboration and development, welcomed German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, who expressed his enthusiasm for being in the dynamic state of Gujarat.

Ackermann acknowledged Gujarat's status as a powerhouse within India and emphasised the exciting moment that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit represents.

"I am extremely excited to be here in Gujarat. It is a very interesting moment; it's the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Gujarat is the powerhouse of India; it's an extremely dynamic state. I will see German business today. There is a lot of German business in Gujarat and that shows how German-Gujarat relations are, stated Ambassador Ackermann, underscoring the significance of the strong ties between Germany and Gujarat.

Germany has been a significant player in Gujarat's economic landscape, with numerous German businesses operating in the state.

The Ambassador's participation in the summit signals a commitment to furthering collaboration and exploring opportunities for mutual growth.

When asked about the trade relations between India and Germany, Ambassador Ackermann expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs.

"We have very good trade relations right now. Our trade balance is rising every year and we will be, most probably, by the end of this year, at a trade balance of 35 Billion Euros. This is by far the biggest trade balance of any EU partner in India. Therefore, we are very proud and we are looking forward to seeing this trade balance rise," he said.

The bilateral trade growth between India and Germany reflects the robust economic cooperation between the two nations.

The German Ambassador's positive outlook and pride in the increasing trade balance highlight the mutual benefits derived from the strong economic ties.

As Gujarat continues to attract global attention at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, collaborations with countries like Germany contribute to the state's growth trajectory and reinforce its position as a key economic player in India.

