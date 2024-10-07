"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits" says Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata took to social media platform to dispel growing concerns about his health following his recent hospitalisation.

In a post, Tata wrote, "Thank you for thinking of Me."

He said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."

Tata's reassuring statement came after reports of him being rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday surfaced on social media.

Ratan Tata, known for his leadership and philanthropic efforts, served as chairman of Tata Sons from 1990 to 2012 and held the position of interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017.

He continues to oversee the Tata Trusts, which play a significant role in India's philanthropic landscape. Recognised for his contributions to industry and society, Tata has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, two of India's highest civilian awards.

In addition to his business legacy, he is also a prominent investor in many start-ups, supporting over 30 ventures across various sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor