"There is something for everyone and there is always a space to make your mark" Ms. Sameena Chatrapathy at the LEX AVIVA - Student Induction Programme 2025

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: The SRM School of Law, under the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, hosted its annual LEX AVIVA - Student Induction Programme 2025, marking the formal welcome of the students into various law programs including B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B., B.Com. LL.B., LL.B. (Hons.), and curated LL.M. programs. The event was held at Faraday Hall and commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by the rendition of Thamizh Thai Vazhthu, symbolizing a respectful start to the academic year.

Dr. P. Sree Sudha, Dean, School of Law, extended a warm welcome to the gathering and addressed the incoming batch with words of encouragement and insight. Highlighting the global rise of India's economy, she remarked, "India being a democratic country, today, emerged as the fifth powerful economy surpassing Japan. It's one of the significant milestones in the journey of India. Furthermore, considering the graduates of law, there are ample opportunities in the way of litigation in competition law and other fields." She also emphasized the relevance of legal education by drawing from a landmark international tax case, linking it to her own specialization in Tax Law.

Dr. A. Vinay Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (SBL), in his inaugural address, focused on the evolving nature of legal careers, stating: "Skilling is the most important thing that we are looking at the School of Law, and we are trying to make sure that our graduates get into diverse fields of law; not just criminal and litigation. At the School of Law, we make you reach a position to create your own opportunity and build your area of interest."

The Presidential Address was delivered by Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, who underscored three foundational pillars of professionalism: "First is Intellectual Rigour that gets into the up-to-date facts, judgments and technologies that drive the society. Second comes Ethical Integrity, to do things right in a way yet that relates with technical integration. Third comes Commitment to Fact and being fair to the case considering the petitioner and defendant."

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Sameena Chatrapathy, Senior Partner at Chugh Universal Legal, Chennai, who shared her personal journey and offered valuable guidance to the freshers, stating "There is something for everyone and there is always a space to make your mark. When we entered, there was just litigation. Anybody who was born out of law school went to do litigation. Seize the opportunities that work for you and make the most of it. Just believe in yourself. There's never a right or wrong, it's how much of what you make of the decision you make that measures how right the decision really was. Always hold strong values. As I said, values and ethics. Be open and honest. Never be driven by someone else's success, but by your own experience,"

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the Academic Annual Report 2024-25, curated by Dr. R. Keerthana (Editor-in-Chief) and Dr. G. Aarthi (Associate Editor), with contributions from student coordinators. The report reflected the school's academic, research, and student activity highlights over the past year.

ABOUT SRM SCHOOL OF LAW

Established in 2014, SRM School of Law is a premier legal education institution under SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). Inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Judge of the Supreme Court of Maryland, Mary Ellen Barbera, along with a judicial delegation led by the First Lady of Maryland, Katie O'Malley, the School has maintained a strong global orientation from its inception. With academic tie-ups with renowned international universities and institutions, the School fosters a dynamic environment for research, knowledge exchange, and legal scholarship.

SRM School of Law is known for its emphasis on holistic legal education, integrating industry-academia collaboration, a strong mooting culture with two national-level moot court competitions each year, and a multidisciplinary approach made possible by SRMIST's diverse academic ecosystem. Students benefit from a unique blend of classroom learning, hands-on exposure to various fields, and opportunities to engage with esteemed judges, legal professionals, civil servants, and public intellectuals.

The vibrant and inclusive campus life, supported by world-class infrastructure, environmentally sustainable surroundings, and comprehensive residential facilities, ensures an enriching academic and personal development experience. With active NCC and NSS units, sports and cultural scholarships, and a focus on character building, SRM School of Law shapes tomorrow's legal minds into confident, competent, and committed professionals.

More details are available at https://www.srmist.edu.in/college/college-of-law/

ABOUT SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

