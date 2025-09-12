These 10 Most Influential Social Activists in Maharashtra 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: In 2025, Maharashtra's most influential social activists are driving change across diverse fields. Environmental and livelihood rights remain central, alongside movements for community justice and social equity. Grassroots initiatives are reducing maternal and child mortality through technology, while rural youth empowerment and educational reforms create opportunities for the underprivileged. Women and children receive legal and social protection, with efforts to end gender-based violence. Healthcare pioneers continue transforming rural districts, offering affordable treatment and awareness. Tribal communities benefit from education, healthcare, and wildlife care projects. Meanwhile, digital activism and urban restoration work strengthen transparency, safety, and sustainable development.

Key Social Activists in Maharashtra

1) Medha Patkar

Famous for her role in the Narmada Bachao Andolan, she is an environmental activist and advocate for the rights to life and livelihood.

2) Manoj Jarange

An activist who has been active since 2012, he is known for his social activism, particularly in advocating for the Maratha community.

3) Dr. Aparna Hegde

Founder of ARMMAN, she uses mHealth technology to reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity, reaching millions of women and children across India.

4) Raju Kendre

A social entrepreneur and activist recognised by Forbes 30 Under 30, known for his work with the Eklavya India Foundation.

5) Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom

A social activist has leadership in the building repairs and restoration industry.

6) Flavia Agnes

The founder of Majlis Law, her organisation provides legal and social support to women and children, working to end violence against women.

7) Amruta Devendra Fadnavis

An activist empowering change & uplifting lives through education, skill development & financial support.

8) Dr. Abhay Bang & Dr. Rani Bang

These social activists and researchers have significantly improved community healthcare in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, particularly for infants, and their work has been recognised by the WHO and UNICEF.

9) Dr. Binu Varghese

A daredevil social activist who, in today's world, has mastered the effective use of social media to deliver crime news and expose scams.

Among the highlights are the conviction in a child trafficking and POCSO case, and the bust of a sex racket involving Bangladeshi, Uzbek, and Thai nationals.

10) Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte

Both are Indian doctors and social workers known for their extensive work with the Madia Gond tribals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district through their Lok Biradari Prakalp. They established a hospital and school for the community, provided education and healthcare, and cared for rescued animals at their Animal Ark.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor