Think41 Joins India's Open-Source Movement, Makes Voice AI Platform Publicly Available

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Think41, a Generative AI Services company providing voice-led experiences for global enterprise and top Silicon Valley startups, today announced the public release of its open-source Conversational AI (CAI) platform. Built for scale, speed, and realism, the platform is already powering high-stakes deployments and is now freely available to developers and enterprises worldwide.

While many voice AI systems struggle with real-world complexity, Think41's production-grade stack has been battle-tested in enterprise environments. From security and compliance to workflow integration and latency, it addresses the core challenges that typically block adoption at scale.

"We've solved these challenges for some of the world's most demanding organizations and now we're opening it up to the community," said Sripathi Krishnan, co-founder at Think41. "This release gives every enterprise and developer access to real-time, human-rich voice AI that works in production, not just in a demo."

Backed by strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Deepgram, ElevenLabs, and Smallest.ai, the platform delivers world-class transcription, expressive voice synthesis, and seamless infrastructure integration. Designed for enterprise workflows, it supports SIP calling, live escalation, CRM sync, voice-text multimodality, and advanced security frameworks, all deployable via cloud or on-prem.

The platform leverages an Agent SDK and orchestrator-led architecture, enabling modular, scalable AI systems built around specialized sub-agents, moving away from monolithic designs. Parallel guardrail agents provide real-time oversight, helping mitigate hallucination risks and ensuring transparent, controllable outcomes. With its microservices-based framework, the platform integrates smoothly into enterprise environments, offering robust data privacy and governance, critical for trusted AI adoption in large-scale deployments.

To showcase what's possible, Think41 has designed its own website as a fully voice-driven interface: the Experience Center. Visitors can explore the platform's capabilities through live conversations, powered by the same stack used in real enterprise deployments.

"The Experience Center is not a prototype, it's a working example of what real-time voice AI can do today," said Husain Topiwala, AI Solution Architect at Think41. "And it's just one way this technology can reshape how enterprises engage with their customers."

By going open source, Think41 invites the global developer and enterprise community to build on infrastructure that's not only powerful and flexible, but already trusted at scale. With robust documentation, enterprise-grade tooling, and a growing partner ecosystem, it offers a faster path from idea to impact.

Think41 is a Generative AI services and product development company based in Bengaluru, India, helping enterprises become AI-native. The company brings deep expertise in building enterprise-grade voice AI systems, from dynamic voice agents to intelligent copilots, alongside broader AI-first solutions. Its open, modular platforms enable trusted, human-centric interaction between people and technology, ready for production at scale.

Try the Experience Center: https://www.think41.ai

Explore the Open-Source Stack: https://github.com/think41/foundation-voice

Website: https://think41.com/

Media Contact Information: contact@think41.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712907/Think41_Cover_Image.jpg

