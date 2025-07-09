Thinking Of Stopping Or Reviving Your Old Insurance? Read This First

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 9: There are moments when your life insurance policy feels like just another bill to pay. Maybe your income has changed, maybe the policy doesn't feel relevant anymore, or maybe you've simply missed a few payments and are wondering if it's even worth reviving.

But before you stop your life insurance policy or write off the one that lapsed, it's worth taking a closer look at what you're really giving upand what your options are.

What happens when you stop paying premiums?

Life insurance doesn't get cancelled the moment a payment is missed. Most policies offer a grace period of 15 to 30 days, depending on the payment frequency. If the premium is still unpaid after this window, the policy lapses. That means your cover is no longer active, and your nominees may not get the sum assured if something happens to you during this time.

But a lapsed policy isn't always lost for good. Most insurers offer a revival window that can range from 2 to 5 years, depending on when the policy was issued. Within this period, you can still reinstate the policy by clearing the dues and paying any interest or penalties.

Is revival worth it?

Reviving a policy often costs less than starting a brand-new one, especially if you had taken the policy years ago when you were younger and healthier. Insurers typically price policies based on age and medical history. So, buying a new plan today might mean higher premiums and possibly new health checks.

Some insurers even run limited-time revival drives where they waive off penalties or medical tests to make it easier for policyholders to restart their cover.

However, you need to check the fine print. If the insurer has introduced new terms or exclusions during revivalespecially around pre-existing conditions, the benefits may be reduced compared to your original cover.

Should you just switch to a new policy instead?

Sometimes, it may make more sense to explore new life insurance options altogether. Over the years, insurers have launched policies with better features, lower premiums and flexible rider options that may suit your life stage better.

For example, newer policies may include coverage for critical illness, disability income or accidental death benefits that might not have been part of your older policy. If your financial goals or responsibilities have changed, starting afresh with the right coverage could offer more value.

Before you decide, ask yourself:

1. How long has the policy been inactive?

- If only a few months, revival is likely the cheaper and simpler option.

2. Can you afford the revival costs?

- Check the total outstanding premium, interest and any penalty. Some insurers allow instalment-based recovery for large dues.

3. Are you still eligible for revival without a medical test?

- If not, consider whether you're willing to go through the underwriting process again.

4. What's your current stage of life and financial responsibility?

- If you've had children, taken on debt or are nearing retirement, your insurance needs may have changed.

5. Have newer policies come with better features?

- Compare quotes and riders across insurers before locking into either option.

A quick word on policy riders

If you're buying a new plan or reviving your old one, don't ignore riders. These add-ons can significantly enhance your cover with benefits like critical illness protection, waiver of premium, accidental death benefits and more. Choosing the right rider can offer better financial security without buying a separate plan.

The bottom line

If your policy has lapsed, pause before making a decision. Reach out to your insurer and check whether revival is still an option. Ask about the timeline, the premium dues and whether any medical checks are required. On the other side, explore what new policies are offering today in terms of coverage, riders and cost.

Life rarely stays the same. You may now have bigger responsibilities or a different financial situation than when you first bought your policy. Use a term plan calculator to get an updated view of how much coverage you may actually need today.

This is not just about going back to what once was. It is about choosing protection that suits your present and supports your future. Let your next step come from clarity, not confusion.

