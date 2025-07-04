Third MBBS batch of A.K.Educational Consultants graduates from renowned Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: For over two decades, A.K. Educational Consultants (AKEC) has been empowering aspiring Indian students by facilitating access to top and best government medical universities in Russia. Among the reputed institutions AKEC is affiliated with are Kazan State Medical University, Volgograd State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (IKBFU), and universities in Moscow, St. Petersburg and others.

2025 marks a significant milestone for AKEC as its third MBBS batch successfully graduates from IKBFU. All students cleared their Final State Examination (GOS Exam) with flying colors, achieving a 100% pass rate. In 2025, some AKECeans (students of AKEC) also have managed to get an "Honors" or the prestigious "Red Degree" (known as Krasny Diplom) in this batch from IKBFU. It is awarded to graduates who have achieved exceptional academic results throughout their medical course in Russia. It signifies that a student has demonstrated outstanding performance, with at least 75% of their grades being "Excellent". Previous batches graduated in 2023 and 2024, and the majority of these graduates have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in their first attempt, now practicing successfully across India. In contrast to the challenges often faced by foreign medical graduates (FMGs), AKEC alumni have demonstrated consistently strong academic outcomeshighlighting the quality of education and training at IKBFU.

Russia continues to be a favored destination for Indian MBBS aspirants due to its world-class education at an affordable costa rare combination among developed countries. Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, located in the safe and serene city of Kaliningrad, is among the top and best prestigious federal medical universities in Russia. Recognized in the QS World University Rankings and listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS), IKBFU offers high-quality medical education, expert faculty, extensive clinical exposure, and robust practical training. These factors contribute to the university's superior FMGE first-attempt pass rate compared to its counterparts in Russia.

Commending AKEC's longstanding partnership, IKBFU's Vice Chancellor, Mr. Lisogor M., stated:

"Dr. Amit Kamle has been our trusted partner for the past 9 years. AKEC's rigorous selection process ensures that we welcome well-motivated, qualified Indian students. Their consistent performance reflects the strength of our academic environment."

To safeguard students from misleading claims by unauthorized individuals, the University has issued a strong advisory. Prospective students and parents are encouraged to consult only official representatives like AKEC, who provide comprehensive supportfrom counseling and admissions to student settlement in Russia. "AKEC is like a parent to our Indian students here," remarked university authorities, emphasizing their role in preventing exploitation by unverified agents and self-proclaimed influencers.

Dr. Amit Kamle, Director of AKEC India, congratulated the newly minted doctors and their families:

"This batch has shown remarkable discipline and dedication. I'm confident they will excel in the FMGE. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the parents for their faith in us and to the IKBFU administration for their unwavering support."

The success stories of AKEC alumni further underline the organization's commitment to nurturing talent:

* AKECean Dr. Asavari More, a 2025 graduate of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University from Pune shared, "I thank Dr. Amit Kamle sir and the entire AKEC team for their support. They even provided Indian books, which greatly aided my learning."

* AKECean Dr.Gautami More, a 2025 graduate of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University from Pune shared, "I am very happy to complete my MBBS in Russia. IKBFU is one of Russia's best federal Universities. I thank Dr.Amit Kamle sir for helping me throughout my career and during challenging times he stood with me and our batch."

* Harer, father of Aditi from Pune, said, "Initially, we were hesitant to send our daughter to Russia. But Dr. Kamle gave us the confidence, and today Aditi is a doctor."

* AKECean Dr. Vinanti Banage, a 2013 graduate of Kazan State Medical University, added, "Dr. Kamle mentored me from admission through my medical journey in Kazan."

* AKECean Dr. Taufiq Dhage, a 2012 graduate of Volgograd State Medical University , son of a truck driver and now a practicing orthopedic doctor in Miraj, said, "Dr. Kamle's encouragement helped me through financial and personal challenges."

* AKECean Dr. Arjun Joshi, a 2017 graduate of Privolzskiy Research Medical University, called AKEC "a trustworthy and reliable consultant."

* AKECean Dr. Shamika Murudkar, a 2023 graduate from IKBFU's first Indian batch, remarked, "Studying at IKBFU was the best decision of my life. With AKEC's guidance, I passed the FMGE in my first attempt. Thank you Dr.Amit Kamle sir"

AKEC's distinctive approach includes a merit-based selection process, admitting only NEET-qualified candidates and rejecting a first-come, first-served approach. Their FMGE preparation strategy is comprehensive, incorporating early planning, custom timetables, mock tests, MCQs, FMGE recalls, and expert guidance.

AKEC urges students to evaluate universities based on important criterialocation, global ranking, graduation ratio of University, first attempt FMGE passing ratio, and overall educational qualitybefore making a decision, rather than being swayed by affordability alone.

For more testimonials and success stories, visit: http://www.youtube.com/akecindia.

