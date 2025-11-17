Thiru Ma. Subramanian Inaugurates Medilabs' Fetal Medicine Unit

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the Fetal Medicine Unit and Wellness Centre of Medilabs - a 4,000 sq. ft. facility in Velachery equipped with high-end systems to deliver advanced maternal, fetal, and preventive healthcare services.

The launch took place in the presence of Mr. Nitish Giria, Director of Girias Home Appliances, along with Dr. Prakash and Mr. Dillibabu, both directors of Medilabs.The new facility marks Medilabs' entry into fetal medicine and holistic wellness services, extending the capabilities of the leading diagnostic chain known for its advanced testing and lab management services across North Chennai.

The state-of-the-art Fetal Medicine facility will offer comprehensive testing, screening, and scanning services for expectant mothers and newborns. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced ultrasound machines for detailed fetal scanning and AutoDELFIA systems for precise blood tests to detect potential congenital abnormalities in the fetus. The centre also features the high-end Victor 2D platform, enabling comprehensive early screening with exceptional accuracy.

The Wellness Centre will offer a full spectrum of high-end testing services for the public and corporate employees, including advanced genetic testing for cancer risk, chronic diseases, and comprehensive gene mapping, thus providing preventive, predictive, and personalised health insights.

Talking about the new facilities, Dr. Prakash and Mr. Dillibabu said, "Our vision is 'Caring for Life at Every Stage'. We focus on making high-end diagnostic services accessible to the public, particularly in areas such as cancer and chronic lifestyle diseases, gene mapping, genetic testing, and fetal medicine - segments that require precision, specialised expertise, and world-class technology. With the establishment of the Fetal Medicine Unit and the Wellness Centre, we move one step closer to that vision. These new facilities will provide expert fetal medicine and wellness services, leveraging state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, advanced imaging, genetic counselling, wellness support, and comprehensive clinical guidance."

Medilabs' core strength lies in its expertise in managing hospital laboratories, through which it currently partners with nearly 30 hospitals, ensuring high standards of accuracy, efficiency, and reliability. The brand has also built a robust diagnostic network spanning 35 locations across North Tamil Nadu, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of advanced diagnostic solutions in the region. The organisation is now poised for rapid growth, with plans to expand its network to 100 centres across Tamil Nadu over the next five years.

