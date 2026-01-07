Thiruvananthapuram becomes fastest‑growing Indian destination for foreign travellers

New Delhi, Jan 7 Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has jumped 11 places amidst popular tourist destinations in India, rising from 33rd in 2024 to 22nd in 2025, becoming the fastest‑growing Indian city among international visitors, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from digital travel platform Agoda said that the coastal capital’s appeal stems from its scenic beaches, Ayurvedic wellness retreats, heritage sites, centuries-old temples and easy access to Kerala’s backwaters and hill stations.

Indore topped domestic trends, climbing seven places from 35th in 2024 to 28th in 2025 to become India’s most trending city for local travellers, driven by its cleanliness, street‑food scene and heritage bazaars.

The digital travel platform's data showed Almaty in Kazakhstan, as a sudden new favourite pick for Indian tourists, jumping 12 places to 35th. The city at the foot of majestic Tien Shan mountains holds breathtaking mountain vistas, adventure tourism and unique rich culture.

Across Asia, other rising destinations include Vietnam's Sapa, Okayama, Takamatsu and Matsuyama in Japan along with Indonesia's Bandung. Tourism in India is fast emerging as one of the country’s most dynamic economic engines, with Rs 2.3 lakh crore in foreign exchange earnings in 2023 and a jump to 8th place in global tourism rankings.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earlier said in an exclusive conversation with IANS that India will rank among the world’s top four tourism economies within the next decade buoyed by infrastructure upgrades to brand partnerships and heritage revival.

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, the government developed themed circuits and modern facilities at spiritual and cultural sites. The government also approved 40 new projects worth Rs 3,295 crore to develop lesser-known destinations under the SASCI scheme.

"We’re improving connectivity, infrastructure, and amenities through Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and upgrading the top 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states. We’re also backing homestays through Mudra loans, investing in guide training, and recently cut GST on hotel tariffs to make travel more affordable," the minister said.

