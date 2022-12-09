This Christmas , Wahid Badami's popular store of Gujarat, MARVANS has an exclusive discount for Apple lovers

The Christmas season has begun in full swing and people are already anticipating New Year celebrations with sheer enthusiasm. Shopping sales in different categories are at their peak, especially smartphones and electronic gadgets. To be precise, consumers buying Apple smartphones and accessories have increased drastically in the last few years. Offering a discount on Apple products this season is Marvans Mobile, one of the largest apple products store in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Founded by Wahid Badami, Marvans Mobile has been the frontrunner for Apple products and accessories at an affordable rate. With the Christmas festivities, the mobile outlet is back with an exclusive offer on online purchases. On the online purchase of iPhones, iWatches, Airpods and other accessories, customers are entitled to get flat Rs 3000/- off on the products. The offer lasts till the stock availability, and this sale is said to be the biggest sale across India.

It is important to know that users can get discount while making online payments through debit cards, credit cards, net banking and UPI. In addition, one can also avail discount on EMI or the Pay Later option depending on the eligibility criteria. The best part is that the online store delivers products at a pan-India level. In the past, Marvans Mobile has had various festive offers to divert the attention of customers.

Turning his passion into a profession, Wahid has built a lucrative business empire today. Besides the online store of Marvans mobile , Wahid Badami has a retail outlet located in Vadodara city. It has been almost a decade since Wahid Badami started the business, and there has been no turning back since then. Marvans Mobile saw its offline store in 2013. From this time, Wahid Badami has scaled the company's business to newer heights.

From time to time, Wahid Badami has introduced new ideas and executed different strategies to keep Marvans Mobile at the forefront. Besides the business-driven approach, Marvans Mobile has successfully executed digital marketing and client servicing strategy for its end-users.

Apart from this, the pricing and discount offers that the mobile shop has on different Apple products make it the favourite destination for all smartphone lovers. If you are looking to buy an iPhone during the Christmas season, you should visit Marvans Mobile or its official website. To know more, you can also check out their Instagram page and .

