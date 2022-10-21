This Diwali, 'Gift a Pooja' to loved ones with The New Shop and Guruji app

The New Shop, India's first and largest omnichannel convenience commerce company, has collaborated with Guruji, one of the fastest-growing companies building an online spiritual wellness platform, for 'Gift a Pooja' campaign.

This initiative was a strategic move to help customers stay connected with their spiritual beliefs and avail Guruji's astrology services - online and offline - while indulging in festive shopping.

Besides giving people a unique option of gifting, this one-of-a-kind association is also intended to help The New Shop strengthen its positioning as the all-encompassing friendly neighbourhood convenience store solving all needs. Further, it will help Guruji app garner more visibility and increase its user base. The brands are already creating a buzz about the campaign through their robust social media presence. Along with this, they have also collaborated with various leading lifestyle and spiritual social media influencers to garner engagement and enhance brand awareness.

A new-age Spiritual Guru from Guruji's team will be present at select The New Shop stores and offer free in-person astrology consultations to the customers. Furthermore, customers already a part of The New Shop's Loyalty Program will be provided with coupons worth Rs. 200 by the brand to avail astrology sessions from Guruji app. Around 10,000 vouchers will be gifted to the Loyalty Program users through SMS and e-mails.

Walk-in customers in the stores can also avail online consultations. Those making a minimum purchase of Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 will be rewarded with Guruji's vouchers worth Rs. 200 each and Rs. 500 each, respectively. The New Shop will reward 2500 Guruji vouchers to customers in both these categories.

The expiry of the coupon codes both for Loyalty Program users and new shoppers will be 31st October 2022. To redeem the vouchers, users simply need to scan the QR code and download Guruji's app. After logging in, they need to tap on the wallet icon and enter the code given in the voucher. The users then have to recharge their wallets with Rs. 1 to avail their astrology consultation.

Aastha Almast, Co-founder,The New Shop, said, "The New Shop is striving to provide convenience to the new-age and modern consumers of India. We understand and pre-empt the new and rapidly evolving needs of our youth and are always at the forefront of providing innovative solutions. Our partnership with Guruji is aligned with this very objective. We want to help our customers find a convenient way of staying connected with their spiritual beliefs and enjoy spiritual sessions with consultants at our stores, this Diwali. We will continue to partner with all the more products and services that our customers need and make them available instantly and easily."

Saarthak SIngh Dholiya, CEO & Co-Founder Guruji Astro, said, "Guruji is here to change how the world looks at astrology and The New Shop is walking on a similar path, aiming to provide customers with convenient and innovative shopping experiences. Through this partnership, we want to add up to our users' Diwali festivities. Along with sweets, they can also gift a Pooja to their loved ones for their well-being. We believe in bringing faith and hope to our users and this is why we don't aspire to be India's Number 1 Astrology App but India's Most Loved Astrology App."

So far, The New Shop has more than 70 operating stores across the country. Around 10-15 new stores are launched monthly, on a franchise model. The company is growing significantly through pan India franchise partnerships and plans to scale to 1000 omnichannel stores by 2025.

The New Shop is India's fastest-growing omnichannel convenience commerce company. It operates 24-hour convenience stores that sell & deliver fresh food and FMCG products such as packaged food, snacks, tobacco, beverages, pet care, over-the-counter & ready-to-eat food, and personal care items, home care, hygiene, stationery, and other necessities within 15-30 minutes. Incepted in the year 2019, The New Shop is the brainchild of Aastha Almast (Co-founder and Head of Business), Charak Almast (Co-founder and Head of Operations), and Mani Dev Gyawali (Co-founder and Head of Technology).

The New Shop stands for 'Next-gen Everyday Shopping' that offers a wide range of products and services that cater to the needs of the modern, millennial, and Gen Z consumer. All the stores have a sleek and contemporary design and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that makes shopping a seamless and convenient experience. It also offers hyperlocal delivery services with its own delivery fleet through its own mobile application. So far, The New Shop has 70+ operating outlets in India, spreading across metro and tier 2 & 3 cities such as Delhi & NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Rohtak, and Agra.

Guruji app is a fast-growing company that builds online spiritual wellness platforms empowered by live streaming and AI technology. With a mission to bring faith, courage and hope to users, Guruji sets sights on the global market and is devoted to providing excellent tarot reading, mental wellness, meditation, and yoga experience to users from all over the world.

Now with a team of more than 400 verified worldwide astrologers from over ten areas of expertise, including astrology, tarot reading, palmistry and numerology, Guruji has helped over eight million people from all over the world to stay hopeful during difficult times, and has become India's Most Loved Astrology App. Founded in 2019, Guruji has multiple offices in India, Singapore and the United States.

