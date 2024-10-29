This Diwali, India's Premier Engineered Stone Destination Opens in the Heart of Kolkata

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: KalingaStone, the trailblazer in engineered marble, quartz, and terrazzo surfaces by Classic Marble Company, proudly announces the grand opening of its experience center of India - Radha Marble & Granite, in Kolkata, introducing a new era of engineered stones, luxury engineered surfaces and antibacterial surface solutions to Eastern India.

KalingaStone's legacy, established since 2009, is built on a commitment to excellence, setting us apart as a leader in the production of engineered stone and has been proudly transforming living spaces across 67+ countries.

This state-of-the-art experience center represents the brand's vision of elevating living standards in terms of innovation and safety and will serve as a creative hub where architects, designers, and homeowners can explore and experience our diverse range of engineered stone solutions firsthand.

In a groundbreaking move, KalingaStone had launched its next-generation Premium Surface Collection - Elixir by KalingaStone and the innovative Antibacterial Surface Range powered by Microban, the world's leading antimicrobial and odor control ingredient brand that make the surfaces 99.9% safer, which are now accessible for the Kolkata audience.

While India has faced criticism regarding construction and material standards in the global market, KalingaStone is leading a transformative movement to change this perception.

These collections represent the pinnacle of surface engineering, combining technology with aesthetic excellence to create surfaces that are not just beautiful but intelligently designed for the future. "Our Antibacterial Surface Range and Premium Surface Collection represent the convergence of science and aesthetics," adds Manit Shah from Classic Marble Company & KalingaStone. "These surfaces don't just transform spaces visually - they actively contribute to creating healthier, more sustainable environments through advanced material engineering."

"Our goal of expanding to 500+ experience centers in India is not just about physical presence; it's about creating a new standard for India in how engineered stone is experienced, selected, and integrated into modern living spaces.", says Mohanraj Jagannivasan, CEO, KalingaStone.

The grand opening was attended by India's leading architects, interior designers, and industry influencers, underlining the significant role this facility will play in the city's architectural and design community.

Located in Howrah, KalingaStone x Radha Marble & Granite Experience Center is designed to offer an immersive journey through KalingaStone's extensive product range, allowing customers to visualize and select materials for their projects in a sophisticated environment.

For more information about KalingaStone, visit www.kalingastone.com.

Contact Us: info@kalingastone.com | +91 99204 81489

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor