This Durga Puja, Crompton's 'Shera Khabar' Redefined the Festive Flavor in Kolkata with the 'Secret of Fine Taste'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., one of India's leading consumer electricals brands, spiced up this year's Durga Puja festival with the debut of its 'Shera Khabar', fine dish cooking competition. Having taken place in select prominent Kolkata societies last week, the competition added a fun twist to the festive season by providing an opportunity for home chefs to display their culinary talents, participate in friendly rivalry, and compete for amazing prizes.

Recognizing the passion of home chefs in creating mouthwatering dishes for their loved ones, Crompton aimed to be their trusted partner, crafting memorable moments and ensuring that celebrations became even more delightful. Moreover, poised to redefine the modern Indian kitchen, this competition also brought in an incredible product experience of Crompton's mixer grinders that delivered extraordinary results for consumers in search of finer grinding. Backed by high-quality durability and aesthetics, its new range of mixer grinders is a fusion of finesse and efficiency thereby, making it the 'Secret of Fine Taste' and setting a new standard for culinary excellence.

Commenting on the initiative, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "The culture of West Bengal is deeply rooted in its people, celebrated through their expertise in whipping up mouthwatering dishes, from 'Machher Jhol' to 'Mishti Doi.' These dishes not only entice the taste buds but are cherished elements of their heritage. We believe these delectable creations deserve the best grinding for an exceptional taste. Shera Khabar was an initiative that effortlessly combined the cultural creativity with the festive spirit found in every home especially during such an auspicious occasion like Durga Puja."

She further added, "Considering that Crompton always aims to make the lives of its consumers easier, we've taken a significant step in perfecting the art of fine grinding, ensuring the authentic flavors of various cuisines. Our new mixer grinders are driven by cutting-edge technology, empowering every kitchen with 'The Secret of Fine Taste.'With this initiative, we aim to deepen our connections, set higher benchmarks, and become an integral part of our consumers' festive celebrations this season."

The 'Shera Khabar' competition took place across top societies in Kolkata wherein various home chefs had a designated time to prepare a dish of their choice in their own kitchens. They then presented their creations at a grand Crompton Cooking Setup, where some of Kolkata's expert chefs evaluated the dishes and declared winners. The dishes were judged on different factors like the creative use of spices and the presentation of dishes while scores were calculated based on a detailed point-based assessment. The contestant with the highest score earned the title of "Crompton 'Shera Khabar' Maker" in their society. Every participant also received special tokens of appreciation from the brand, such as exclusive coupons on premium products. There were winners each day of the competition & they were honored with Crompton's latest Mixer Grinders.

Moreover, the brand also provided a hands-on experience with the Crompton Mixer Grinder range, allowing attendees to witness these products in action. Furthermore, the mixers were used to prepare yummy dishes, enabling the audience to relish the results of Crompton's fine grinding technology while celebrating the occasion of togetherness.

Crompton's innovative new range of mixers including the DuroRoyal, DuroElite Plus and Boltmix series ensures optimum utilization of energy and is designed for 45 minutes of continuous grinding operations. The new series comes with durable, stainless steel jars, aesthetically designed with ease of usage due to its Chrome plated knobs and a twin tone handle. Additionally, the product features a Motor Vent-X technology for cooler operation and longer product life, along with MaxiGrind Technology™ with three sharp blades for faster, finer, and smoother grinding.

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

