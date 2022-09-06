This Ganesh Chaturthi, Hyderabad will bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in KinderSports’ pre-fabricated portable ponds

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6: Cities across the country must take lessons from Hyderabad when it comes to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. For the first time in India, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collaborated with the Pune-based leading sports education company, KinderSports, to install pre-fabricated portable ponds for the immersion of Ganesha idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay across the Hyderabad city.

The GHMC took the initiative to install portable swimming pools in Hyderabad following the Supreme Court’s directive to the State authorities not to allow the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar, renowned among Asia’s largest artificial lakes and the most popular tourist attraction in Hyderabad.

Specialised inflatable pools made from flexible industrial grade PVC materialhave been installed at about 24 locations across Hyderabad for the first time in the country to facilitate the devotees to immerse the PoP idols on Ganesh Chaturthi. These portable pools may be then converted and used as swimming pools in various parts of the city during the summer season.

KinderSports, based in Pune, has been utilising portable swimming pools as part of its ‘Pool 4 School’ programme, which aims to provide aquatic education to children without access to swimming pools.

Officials in the GHMC said that the portable pools have been deployed at 24 locations across Hyderabad, including Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, NTR Stadium, Amberpet Stadium, Chikalguda Ground, Kapra, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar in Hyderabad city.

KinderSports’ rectangular-shaped portable swimming pools are built of flexible industrial grade PVC materialand measure 20mx10mx1.32m. Each pool has a water storage capacity of 2.50 lakh litres and is much more affordable than the artificial RCC ponds”.

The Director of KinderSports, Nikhil Laddha, stated that this is the first project of its sort to protect the ecology and waterways in Hyderabad. “We utilise these inflatable pools to educate schoolchildren around the country about aquatics.” We will now use these pools to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha (Bappa) in Hyderabad.”

According to Laddha, numerous cities throughout the country are constructing artificial RCC ponds to immerse Ganesha idols to avoid the wrath of the Supreme Court and local High Courts. These artificial ponds necessitate much space and cannot be reused. In the case of portable swimming pools, the pools can be disassembled and the area can be used for other purposes, or they can be transformed into swimming pools to provide aquatic training to students and even adults.

“Laddha stated, “An artificial pond costs approximately in lakhs, but we offer reusable pools at a fraction of the price”. “Promoting sports education in India through the provision of high-quality, eco-friendly equipment is our mission. Ganesha statues will be immersed for the first time in Hyderabad’s portable swimming pools.”

