This Ganesha Pandal in Piplod stands out in Surat as it Feeds Thousands in Need

Ornob Moitra director of Colours Events & Activation and his group is feeding thousands of poor during 10 days of Ganesha festival

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: As the Ganesha festival unfolds across India, thousands of pandal are captivating onlookers with their diverse and imaginative themes. However, one pandal in Piplod, Surat, stands out not only for its unique decorations but for its remarkable commitment to serving the poor and needy during the 10-day celebration.

Ornob Moitra and his wife Juhi Moitra, along with a dedicated group of friends, have been observing the Ganesha festival in a distinct way. For the past three years, they have organized a Ganesha pandal in Piplod, but their true distinction lies in their ongoing mission of feeding approximately 1,000 underprivileged individuals each day throughout the festival.

Remarkably, Ornob and his team have been serving the less fortunate in Piplod through ‘Bhandara’ for the past five years. What sets their endeavor apart is their refusal to accept monetary donations from anyone. Instead, they view this service as a selfless act of compassion and goodwill towards their fellow citizens.

Ornob Moitra, a prominent event management company with a presence in Surat and Mumbai, stated, “Our objective is to contribute to society by providing food to those in need and distributing stationery to underprivileged children. Members of our group collectively fund the expenses incurred during the daily Bhandaras, ensuring that the hungry in Piplod are provided for.”

Colours Events & Activations, a Surat-based event management company, has been serving clients nationwide for over 11 years. The company specializes in commercial events and the creation of intellectual properties that deliver value and impact to various stakeholders.

Ornob Moitra wears multiple hats as a proprietor of Eventology, a website providing event-related information and services, the founder of Mudfest, a unique adventure and wellness festival, and the founder of Miss Wow, an all-India beauty pageant empowering aspiring models.

In their noble quest to serve humanity, Ornob Moitra and his wife Juhi Moitra have found unwavering support from a dedicated team of individuals. These include Raj Varia, Rashesh Mahant, Nilesh Burra, Sunny Tiwari, Sachin Khenghar, Pappu Rai, Mihir Kothari, Twinkle Godhani, Samridhi Jain, Jekin Patel,Shraddha Kothari, Monika Burra, Raina Mahant, Sneh Varia, Bhupendra Sangtani, Anjali Sangtani, Hemal Dani, Shivangi Dani, Nilkanth Rangoonwala, Rahul Songire, and Shiv Lankapati, Vaibhav Dugar, Chandan Pandey,Pratham Boliwal.

