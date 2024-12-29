This govt is helping farmers the way a father helps son: Samba farmer on growing exotic vegetable

Samba, Dec 29 Farmers in Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir are moving past traditional crops and opting for exotic vegetables for better returns.

Arjun Singh, a farmer of Ramgarh, border tehsil of Samba district, is an example of this change. He has started cultivating zucchini, a European-origin exotic vegetable, and is happy with the returns the crop is fetching him.

First-time zucchini cultivator Arjun Singh told IANS that the government has been of great help in this pursuit. “It has been very beneficial for me to grow this vegetable,” he said.

Another farmer Karan Singh came to visit Arjun Singh’s farm. “I had heard that he had got these new seeds and I came to talk to him about it. He said that this crop requires less effort and the output is more,” he said, speaking to IANS.

“We used to grow wheat and paddy. We do not get proper returns for that and expenses are mounting. So, if the government supports, I will take advice from him [Arjun Singh] and farm this vegetable which will fetch more profits,” he said.

Pointing to support for the farmers that the government is providing, Singh said: “I have heard that the agriculture department helps a lot with procuring seeds. I hope for the same.”

“This government is helping farmers the way a father helps their son. There are subsidies, help in procuring seeds, making farmers aware and making them self-dependent. More people should come and see this, learn, and enhance their sources of income,” he added.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Samba, Madan Gopal informed that the farmers of the district are being motivated for modern farming. He said, "Today farmers are earning better income from new techniques and cultivation of foreign vegetables. The Agriculture Department is providing them all possible help."

“More farmers are now drawn to cultivate this crop as they seek maximum returns. With is crop, the farmer can reap benefits up to more than five times compared to the traditional farming method. Government of J&K’s holistic agriculture development programme has a provision for exotic vegetables that farmers can avail of,” he said.

