This IIT-B AI Startup Is Helping Freshers Crack Technical Interviews

New Delhi [India], June 23: Languify is a fast-growing AI startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni, setting itself apart in a world where most AI startups are simply repackaging ChatGPT. What makes Languify different? They built their own large language model (LLM) back in 2020, well before the release of ChatGPT.

At the heart of this innovation is Lokap Sahu, a 31-year-old entrepreneur who hails from a small tribal town in Madhya Pradesh. In 2020, Lokap began working on a vision to create an AI system similar to Jarvisone that could empower millions of students through conversational learning and feedback. Along with his brothers, Mohak and Shivam, he built India's first conversational AI designed specifically for student learning and interaction.

The mission? To prepare India's freshers for the fast-approaching AI-driven job market and ensure they don't get left behind.

As AI continues to evolve, the skill set needed for engineers and coders is shifting. It's no longer about rote memorisation of syntax or merely writing codeAI can already do that better and faster. What will set professionals apart is their critical thinking and problem-solving ability.

This is why Lokap and the Languify team created ForSeean AI that not only assesses code but engages students in meaningful follow-up questions based on their submissions. These questions evaluate the logic, structure, optimisation, and understanding behind the code. They also build critical thinking and communication skills, which are crucial in real-world interviews.

In today's hiring process, selection often hinges on how well a candidate can explain:

- Why did they choose a specific algorithm?

- How would they optimise the solution?

- Which edge cases did they consider?

Yet, current platforms focus only on whether the code runs successfully against test casesignoring the candidate's thought process entirely.

Languify changes that.

It's India's first AI-driven platform designed to assess not just code, but also a student's conceptual knowledge, communication ability, and logical reasoningall essential for cracking technical interviews.

To make this powerful tool accessible to all, Languify is offering 1 LAKH free technical mock interviews across India.

These mock interviews help students:

- Write higher quality code

- Revisit and master 1000+ DSA concepts

- Sharpen their critical thinking

- Improve communication and articulation

- Practice real-world interview questions

If you or someone you know has an interview coming up, don't miss this opportunity. Get access before the giveaway ends by filling out the contact form on their website.

Visit www.languify.in to know more.

