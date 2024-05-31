"This is just a trailer of things to come", says PM Modi on 8.2 pc GDP growth

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news that India's GDP growth for the fiscal year 2023-24 has reached 8.2 per cent, highlighting the robust momentum in the Indian economy and expressing optimism for the future.

In his post, PM Modi stated, "The Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows robust momentum in our economy which is poised to further accelerate. Thanks to the hardworking people of our country, 8.2% growth for the year 2023-24 exemplifies that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally. As I've said, this is just a trailer of things to come."

The substantial growth rate is indicative of the strong economic policies implemented by the government, coupled with the resilience and industriousness of the Indian populace.

The 8.2 per cent growth surpasses previous projections and signals a robust recovery and expansion trajectory.

This increase represents an advancement from the 7.0 percent growth seen in the previous fiscal year, highlighting the resilience and robustness of the Indian economy in the face of changing global dynamics.

In the fourth quarter of 2023-24, real GDP rose to Rs 47.24 lakh crore, reflecting a strong growth rate of 7.8 percent.

At the same time, real GVA climbed to Rs 42.23 lakh crore, with a growth rate of 6.3 percent.

These numbers illustrate the consistent momentum of the economy, emphasizing resilience across various sectors.

