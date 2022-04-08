This Navratri, Real Estate Developers hand out special cash discounts and offer to buyers

The Navratri festival is a harbinger of scaling high property sales, so it is portentous of a perfect time for real estate markets. The religious sentiments associated with the festival prompt many potential buyers who consider it an auspicious time to buy property assets. Especially in post-pandemic times, people have woken up to realise how important and economically strategic it is to own real estate property. Therefore, real estate developers are not behind to give out luring offers to interested buyers to boost sales.

NCR-based real estate developer Raheja Group, for Leela Sky Villas, came up with special Navratri offers, selling 3BHK flats at discounted prices starting from Rs 7.61 crores. Buyers will get 10 gm gold coins on every booking and gifts via Dart Board up to Rs 50,000.

Spaze, a Gurgaon-based real estate developer, has introduced alluring on spot booking incentives for Grand Central 114 like a 20 gm gold bar, iPhone 13 Pro, Macbook Air, and Samsung Z. Buyers can also win cars depending upon the plot size they are buying, such as buyers investing in less than 100 sq yards will receive a Kia Seltos. Buyers going for 100-124 sq yards will get an MG Hector Plus, and buyers opting for more than 125 sq yards will be given a Kia Carnival.

Gulshan, a leading real estate developer, for projects like, Gulshan Ikebana and Gulshan Bellina, came up with offers for Navratri providing modular kitchen and wardrobes in all bedrooms to buyers on every booking.

High street commercial development, Spectrum Metro, on the occasion of Navratri, inaugurated a unique retail shop for kids called Kids Island that will be marked by Kid's Apparel, Robotics Designing Center, Dance & Music Training Center, Bike & Car Riding, Hobby Classes, and Education & Stationery Stores. Buyers will get Rs. 20000 per booking and two years of kids' school fees. They also organised a two-day 'Shubh Navratri' event, which had music, games, and mouth-watering snacks for attendees.

Gurgaon-based real estate consultancy, TimesPro, came up with amazing offers to celebrate the Navratri fervour. It is facilitating the purchase of spaces in Spaze Grand Central, Orris Gateway, NH8, M3M Commercial projects, and giving discounts of upto 30 lakhs for owning commercial spaces. They are also giving opportunities for buyers to win car, gold and other special offers.

The post-COVID-19 recovery of the real estate sector has been very impressive and the Navratri special offers will bolster the sales and may even reach the figures of the pre-pandemic era. The buyers' responses to these offers are generally excellent, encouraging the real estate developers to keep coming up with such offers in the festive seasons.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor