This Republic Day, Star Gold presents the world television premiere of 'The Vaccine War' - Witness When India Won!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: As the nation gears up to celebrate Republic Day, Star Gold takes immense pride in presenting the world television premiere of 'The Vaccine War'- a cinematic journey that encapsulates India's triumphant battle against the COVID-19 pandemic through the creation of the indigenous vaccine, Covaxin.

Based on the book "Going Viral" by Prof. Balram Bhargava of the Indian Council of Medical Research, The Vaccine War is a cinematic masterpiece that not only captures India's resilience but also underscores the pivotal role played by our scientists in crafting an indigenous vaccine against insurmountable challenges. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi, this film, starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Raima Sen, stands as an inspiring testament to the unwavering determination that led to India's victory over the pandemic.

Describing the film, Director Vivek Agnihotri said, "The Vaccine War,' is a journey that celebrated India's indigenous vaccine, Covaxin. It is a testament to India's resilience and determination in the face of adversity. This film captures the challenges overcome by our scientists, who, despite all obstacles and doubts, developed a vaccine that saved millions worldwide. I'm thrilled to bring this inspiring story to the nation, showcasing the spirit of our country and the brilliance of our scientific community. The premiere of 'The Vaccine War' on Star Gold on 26th January at 8 pm is a momentous occasion, and I eagerly anticipate the entire nation witnessing the remarkable journey behind the creation of Covaxin."

The film's lead actor Nana Patekar said, "It's a matter of pride for every Bharatiya like myself, to be aware of the fact, how our scientists worked tirelessly to tackle the war like situation of the pandemic, keeping calm amid global panic which was unprecedented. I am grateful that I could express my sentiments by being a part of The Vaccine War. As it premieres on Star Gold on 26th January at 8 pm, I visualize, it will touch millions of hearts and will keep inspiring generations."

Actor Anupam Kher said about the film, "The Vaccine proved to the world that India has the capability and the determination to achieve wonders. This is a story that every Indian must take pride in. I am very proud to be a part of such a heartwarming and inspirational story and I hope this film reaches every single Indian when it premieres on Star Gold on 26th January at 8 pm."

Actor and Producer of the film Pallavi Joshi said "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to produce and act in 'The Vaccine War'. It is important to bring the story of our scientists, who deserve to be celebrated to the entire country, and I know every Indian will feel a huge sense of pride when they watch 'The Vaccine War' as it premieres on Star Gold on 26th Jan at 8pm."

Actress Raima Sen on her role in the film said "I play the role of a journalist, who is a strong-headed woman in her own right. It was challenging to play this role and I am very honored to be a part of such an important story. I am immensely proud of the achievements of our brilliant scientists, who risked their own lives to create a vaccine. I am very excited that The Vaccine War will reach the entire country when it premieres on Star Gold this Republic Day at 8pm and I am sure the people of our nation will feel immense pride when they watch this movie."

