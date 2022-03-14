This vending machine is bringing a revolution in the fitness industry in India

Starting a business is a long process; however, there is nothing more joyous when the business has a thoughtful motive behind it.

Founded by Sanil Aggarwal in 2021, Sipper was born as an idea until the team started implementing their dream project. Sanil firmly believes that each new day is a new opportunity to improve and one should take it and make most of it. Being a fitness enthusiast himself, he always wanted to make something that not only revolutionize the fitness industry but also makes the life easier and hassle free.

For beginners to the world of fitness, making protein shakes can seem intimidating. Learning how to make a protein shake is a rite of passage and is far from easy. That's what inspired the Sipper founder Sanil to work on an idea that could change the way people approach protein shakes. He wanted to cut short the time and misadventures such as trying to mix the powder in a pint glass or using a whisk/shaker.

The brand provides frothy and consistent protein shake on a per scoop basis.

The founder has selected the best whey proteins across the world as well as curated snack brands to place in the machine.

He aims at providing easy and convenient healthy foods to the set of audience who are wholeheartedly devoted to fitness. The vending machine has separate snacks and health drink sections.

The brand deals in modern vending machines customized specifically to make the consumption of protein drinks convenient and easier. Sipper aims towards the installation of fit kiosks at all health clubs, gyms, and fitness centers. To make the consumption of protein easier, device provides protein shakes on a per serving basis. Apart from protein drinks, the customized machine also contains a variety of fitness snacks like protein bars, vegetable chips, energy cookies, etc.

He says, "Opportunities don't happen overnight, you have to create them". He saw fitness enthusiasts like him struggling with the clumsiness of making protein shakes every day and not getting the desired consistent results and created an opportunity in the form of Sipper.

Sanil is researching continuously and working on a franchise model. He looks forward to placing Sipper in top notch gyms across India and franchise model is just the beginning for the same.

