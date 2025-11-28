Three Cheers and a Hat-trick for Inclusion! MullenLowe Lintas Group Named Among India's 100 Best Companies for Women by Avtar and Seramount

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: MullenLowe Lintas Group India has once again been recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India' (BCWI) by Avtar and Seramount marking its third consecutive year on this prestigious list. The recognition underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to building a workplace where women can thrive, lead, and grow year after year.

The only advertising agency to score a hattrick at strengthening its commitment to gender diversity and inclusion

The annual BCWI study, conducted by Avtar, India's leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) consulting firm, and Seramount, a US-based professional services and research organization, identifies companies setting industry benchmarks in gender diversity. MullenLowe Lintas Group's continued presence in the 2025 edition is a testament to its sustained efforts in fostering inclusion and creating equal opportunities for women at every level.

Expressing his pride in the recognition, S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global said, "This hat-trick is special because it reflects the culture we've built together, one where women have the space to lead boldly and shape what comes next. At MullenLowe Lintas Group, inclusion is not just a priority, it's a promise we renew every day. I'm proud of our people for turning that promise into progress and for creating a future where equality fuels excellence, creating a future that welcomes every voice that dares to dream, to challenge, and to make a difference."

For over eight decades, MullenLowe Lintas Group has been at the forefront of shaping a diverse and progressive work culture. Today, with women comprising over 47% of its workforce, the Group continues to lead the conversation on gender equality in the advertising industry. Its Apex DEI Council, School of leader's program, and Gender-Neutral Parental Leave Policy are among several initiatives that position it as one of the industry's most progressive and people-first employers.

Emphasizing the importance of inclusive workplaces, Garima Pant, Group Chief HR Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Women. For us at Lintas, gender equality moves beyond our walls; it is a movement that defines the future of our economies and our culture. We fundamentally believe that when women are seen, heard, hired, and paid equitably across the value chain, we don't just create more inclusive advertising - we build more inclusive economies. This recognition affirms that our continuous endeavor is making a tangible difference."

The Group offers comprehensive support for employees through policies such as 26 weeks of universal primary caregiver leave, preferential parking for expectant and new mothers, mother's rooms, crèche benefits, extended hybrid work options for new mothers, and OPD coverage for vaccinations.

Beyond gender inclusion, MullenLowe Lintas Group has also prioritized the overall well-being of its people with thoughtful initiatives such as scheduled downtime, holiday homes, and funded vacations, fostering both mental and physical wellness across teams.

The Group has immense focus on learning for growth and career development; they provide educational scholarships to support employees and their children in pursuing higher studies.

Additionally, the Group offers financial assistance to help beneficiaries manage childcare expenses for children with special needs and eldercare support, the responsibility for which many a times falls on women and is also a reason for women dropping off the workforce.

The BCWI study, conducted annually by Avtar and Seramount evaluates companies on parameters such as recruitment, retention, career advancement, and work-life balance. MullenLowe Lintas Group's improved standing in the study reflects the impact of its sustained and proactive approach to gender diversity and inclusion.

