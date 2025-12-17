Three-Day International Conference "Rushabhayan 02" on the Pioneer of Indian Civilization, King Rushabhdev, to be Held from December 19 to 21

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: This three-day international conference, dedicated to an in-depth exploration of the life and contributions of King Rushabhdev, will be held at Kora Kendra Ground 4, Borivali (West), Mumbai. The event is being organized by Labdhi Vikram Janseva Trust (LVJST). Numerous historical documents and archaeological findings establish that we are inheritors of a civilized social culture that was founded thousands of years ago by King Rushabhdev. He is, in fact, the original propounder of Indian civilization.

Through Rushabhayan 02, it will also be demonstrated and established that concepts such as modern startups, sustainable development, and skill-based education are not borrowed from the Western world, but are deeply rooted in our own civilizational heritage. The name of our nation, "Bharat," is derived from Chakravarti Emperor Bharat, the illustrious son of King Rushabhdev - an assertion also mentioned in the Shrimad Bhagavat Purana.

On the first day (19 December), a ceremonial procession (Shobhayatra) will be held in the morning, followed by the inauguration of the Kalamandap and Kesariyaji Darbar by Maharaja Shri Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar. Jain Gachchhadhipati Yashovarmasuriji Maharaj will deliver blessings and a spiritual discourse. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, will inaugurate the Dharma Parishad, which will feature distinguished spiritual leaders including P. P. Acharya Bhagwant Shri Ratnasundarsurishwarji Maharaj, 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rajendra Anandgiri Ji, P. P. Kothari Shri Dharmanand Swami Maharaj, Dandi Swami Jitendra Saraswati Maharaj, P. P. Mahant Dayalpuri Maharaj, Bageshwardham Sarkar Shri Dhirendra Shastri Ji Maharaj, Shantigiri Maharaj, Guru Mauli Dindori, and many other saints, all of whom will share their perspectives on King Rushabhdev.

On the second day of the Parishad, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with several universities and institutions.

On 20 and 21 December, scholars from over 150 institutions across India and abroad will present their research papers on King Rushabhdev and the systems established by him, including Asi, Masi, Kasi, trade and commerce, Brahmi script, mathematics, 72 skills, and 64 fine arts. These research papers will be compiled and released as the Rushabhayan 02 Research Volume.

A historic release of 1,111 books will also take place, including handwritten manuscripts dating back 200 to 500 years, along with other rare texts based on Indian culture, art, and civilizational studiesan achievement that will set a global record.

Rushabhayan 02 is not merely an event or a festival; it is a thought movement. Without understanding our roots, we cannot comprehend our present, and without clarity about the present, we cannot shape our future. The objective of this conference is to help build a society that remains deeply connected to the roots of its culture.

The message and philosophy of King Rushabhdev will be explained and interpreted by saints and spiritual leaders from all religions and sects, along with political leaders and senior thinkers. Jain Acharyas, eminent scholars of Sanatan culture and national thought, policymakers, historians, educators, and youth representatives will actively participate and present their views.

The conference will facilitate an exchange of ideas on Indian knowledge systems, sciences, and intellectual traditions. Various cultural programs will present the essence of Sanatan culture. During his life as a householder, King Rushabhdev taught the art of living and succeeding in life. During his reign, through 72 vocational skills, 64 fine arts, and 100 crafts, he empowered 18 occupational groups and 36 communities, guiding professions such as blacksmiths, carpenters, potters, and others with remarkable systems of livelihood and self-reliance. An interactive exhibition on all these ancient arts and skills will be showcased. Special dialogues will be held to promote indigenous skills, and the event is expected to witness the presence of over one lakh participants.

Dignitaries expected to attend include Gujarat Deputy CM and Home Minister Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi, Union Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Culture and IT Shri Ashish Shelar, Shri Sanvegbhai Lalbhai of Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, JMDFC Chairman Shri Lalitbhai Gandhi, entrepreneur Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Shri Uttambhai Jain of Neon Laboratory Group, Shri Hiteshbhai Doshi of Vari Group, and social leaders including Girishbhai Shah, Atul Jain (Vice President, Deendayal Research Institute), JITO Chairman Prithviraj Kothari, Rameshji Mutha of MM Export, along with many other eminent social workers and industrialists.

The conference has been meticulously shaped by Shri Kiritbhai Doshi (Managing Trustee, LVJST), Shri Pravinbhai Jain, Shri Krishna Rana, Shri Mukeshbhai and Shri Abhishekbhai of Multigraphics, and social worker Shri Sunil Lodha. Scholarly guidance has been provided by Jain philosopher Shri Kumarpalbhai Desai, Dr. Sarayu Doshi, renowned archaeologist Dr. Arvind Jamkhedkar, and Dr. Sejal Shah. The event is being supported by the Mumbai Jain Sangh Organization and numerous Jain Sanghs from across India.

In the presence of Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and under the aegis of the Mumbai Jain Sangh Organization, representatives from Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ralpatty, and other Sanghs will collectively inaugurate the historic release of 1,111 books.

