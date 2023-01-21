Three fast-rising cryptocurrencies to add or return to your list now: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Decentraland

New Year, New ways to invest. If cryptocurrency is one of those ways you want to explore or looking to expand your current crypto portfolio in 2023, don't stop reading now.

From Bitcoin and Ethereum to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, there are thousands of different cryptocurrencies, making it overwhelming when you're first getting started in the world of crypto. And for the returnees, you are well aware that the hidden gems are where the scores are when looking to make it big.

With the market experiencing a positive outlook for the first time in a few months, here are three coins you should be looking at before they explode in the next bull run:

Big Eyes Coin: The New Meme SensationBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a widely popular meme coin in the cryptocurrency market that plans to debut on the Ethereum platform. BIG seeks to give customers practical utilities and create value for its users by utilizing the built-in DeFi functions provided on Ethereum. The initiative has already raised over USD 16.5 million and is on its 9th presale stage.

The upcoming meme coin gained massive online attention due to its adorable mascot, a cute cat with large pupils fashioned in a manga/anime style. It is also running a promotion currently in that every purchase gains a 200 per cent bonus on top of it - purchase USD 100 worth of $BIG, and receive USD 300 of $BIG into your wallet. To gain this incredible bonus, use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 when purchasing via the button above!

The meme coin's features make it a potentially great crypto project, and we can already see signs that it could even achieve Bitcoin's level of excellence a few years from now.

A Remarkable Rebound For SolanaAfter a pretty bad few months with a 94 per cent collapse hitting a two-year low of USD 8.17, things are picking up for Solana (SOL).

As per CoinMarketCap, SOL soared by 58 percent to USD 23.44 per cent at press time to trade at USD 23.48, its highest price in over two months - a bullish momentum looking set to push the price to pre-November 2022 levels.

This was in sharp contrast to the crypto's downward spiral towards the end of last year when it dropped below USD 10, its worst performance in two years. The network got a lot of bad press because of its links with disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, which contributed to the negative sentiment.

The heavy lifting was without a doubt done by BONK, a Solana-based meme token, which set off a flurry of buzz around the holidays, catching the attention of meme coin enthusiasts.

Decentraland Soars Up By 70 per centFor sports enthusiasts, Decentraland (MANA) is a must-have. The crypto coin witnessed a 70 percent surge over the last week, reaching USD 0.70 as a result of its collaboration with the Australian Open and high GitHub activity. It recently announced "Game, Set, Match!" on Twitter announcing the return of AOMetaverse, an experience of the Australian Open tennis event in the Metaverse.

MANA has been moving higher since hitting a low of USD 0.2858 in December 2022. On January 13, the increase culminated in a 34 per cent upward swing before concluding the day slightly lower. Subsequent days saw large upward swings, ending in a top price today slightly below the pre-FTX crash level.

Decentraland is not the first to cozy up to sports events. Back in May 2022, blockchain network Alogrand (ALGO) announced their collaboration with FIFA to agree on a sponsorship and technical deal. This could be a relationship worth exploring.

Final ThoughtsTwo of the three cryptocurrencies mentioned above are still under USD 1 with Big Eye still in its pre-sale form; while SOL is averaging USD 20, however, they all have markers of becoming big players in the market.

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor