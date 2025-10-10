Three leading cooperative institutions join Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

New Delhi [India], October 10 : In a significant boost to India's agri-export ambitions, three of the country's leading cooperative institutions, National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) Agri Business, have joined the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025.

Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, welcomes India's Cooperative Powerhouses to Bharat International Rice Conference.

The development comes at a time when the global community is marking the International Year of Cooperatives, amplifying the focus on inclusive, sustainable growth within agriculture.

As per a statement issued by BRIC, the participation of these cooperative giants underscores the growing synergy between India's cooperative movement and its export-oriented agricultural strategy.

As the world's largest producer and exporter of rice, India is poised to showcase its strength in sustainable and high-quality rice production at what is being hailed as the largest-ever gathering of the global rice ecosystem.

"BIRC is a global platform to showcase the strength, innovation, and farmer-first vision of India's cooperative sector, from cutting-edge technologies to value-added products, India's rice industry is ready to redefine quality and sustainability on the world stage," said Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group.

This year's conference promises to be a showcase of innovation and inclusivity. A special pavilion for women-led startups will highlight entrepreneurs transforming the rice value chain through technology and sustainability-driven ventures. An Agri-Tech Pavilion will exhibit emerging solutions such as drone-assisted crop monitoring, precision agriculture tools, and automation in post-harvest processes.

Complementing these will be a Food Processing Pavilion, featuring advances in milling, fortification, packaging, and cold-chain logistics. It will also highlight India's evolving product portfolio, from rice-based proteins and health snacks to fortified pasta and baked goods, signalling a decisive move toward high-value, health-focused, branded exports.

The Bharat International Rice Conference is expected to draw over 5,000 farmers and cooperative members, 1,000+ global buyers from more than 80 countries, and leading voices from policy, technology, logistics, and retail sectors. The event will serve as a platform to strengthen India's position in the global rice trade while championing farmer empowerment, startup innovation, and women's leadership.

Organized under the aegis of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), which represents over 7,500 exporters and ecosystem partners, the conference aligns with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, promoting sustainable farming practices, resilient supply chains, and value-driven exports.

As India's cooperative sector steps onto the global stage, the message from BIRC 2025 is clear: the future of agriculture lies in collaboration, innovation, and shared prosperity.

