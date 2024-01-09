Thrillophilia Announces 100% Refund for Maldives Trips Amidst Recent Controversy

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 9: In the unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Thrillophilia, a leading travel experience provider, has announced a proactive decision to offer complete support and 100% refunds to customers opting to cancel their upcoming trips to the Maldives. This decision comes in the wake of a recent controversy prompting the organisation to take an empathetic stance, acknowledging the trust of its valued customers.

Maldives, a sought-after tourist destination, particularly popular among Indian travellers, has witnessed a surge in its popularity. If data from the Maldives Tourism Ministry is taken into consideration, it reveals that Indian tourists constituted the highest number of visitors to the country as of December 2023, with a total of 209,198 visitors, surpassing other nations, with Russia closely following at 209,146 visitors.

"Rooted in our philosophy to create standout travel experiences, we recognize the impact of recent misguided comments on sentiments surrounding travel to the Maldives. Hence, in response to the cancellation requests received, Thrillophilia has announced a 100% refund for all Maldives tours booked with the platform for the upcoming months. Our priority is to ensure the satisfaction, and peace of mind of our customers, reaffirming the company's focus towards a customer-centric approach." states the company.

Thrillophilia places a high value on promoting destinations that foster positive diplomatic relations and a welcoming atmosphere for travellers. For the past twelve years, Thrillophilia has been at the forefront of promoting experiential tourism in India, offering the most diverse and unique experiences across the country.

Thrillophilia remains dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences, whether it's exploring international destinations or uncovering the hidden treasures of India.

