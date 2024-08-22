Thrissur Titans Gear Up for Kerala Cricket League with Jersey and Anthem Launch

VMPL

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 22: Thrissur Titans are all set to compete in the inaugural Kerala Cricket League, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association. In a vibrant ceremony held at the Thrissur Atreya Cricket Academy, the team launched their official jersey and team anthem. The jersey was unveiled by cine artist Dev Mohan and Titans team owner and Finesse Group Director Sajjad Sait, in the presence of the team's head coach and former Kerala cricket team captain Sunil Oasis, and star player Varun Nayanar.

At the event, Varun Nayanar was named the captain of the Thrissur Titans. The team anthem, titled "We are Thrissur Titans," was released by Sreejith Rajan, CEO of Thrissur Titans. The anthem, penned by renowned lyricist B.K. Harinarayanan, is composed by Niranj Suresh and vocals are by Sachin Warrier and Niranj Suresh.

The Titans' jersey draws inspiration from Thrissur Pooram with its vibrant yellow and from the lush landscapes with its rich green. The design of the jersey is a tribute to the festival city and the aesthetic essence of God's Own Country, said Sajjad Sait.

"Cricket has been our shared bond from the start. The Kerala Cricket League (KCL), under the aegis of the Kerala Cricket Association, offers tremendous opportunities for players to aspire to a brighter cricketing future. It also allows us, as former cricketers, to give back to the sport meaningfully, helping to elevate Kerala cricket. I am confident that we will see more players from Kerala donning the Indian jersey in Tests, ODIs, T20s, and finding a place in IPL teams in the future."

Thrissur Titans also announced their partnership with Popkon, a Kochi-based leading creative agency, in their CSR initiative 'What is Your High' this year. The agency is organizing a mural painting contest on the theme "Sports is Our High," which promotes active participation in sports for a healthy lifestyle. The contest is open to participants across Kerala through an online platform, said Sunil, the Team Mentor.

Kerala cricket team member and IPL star Vishnu Vinod has been named the team's icon player. The Titans acquired Varun Nayanar, a standout national player, for Rs 7.2 lakh in the bid held the previous week. Varun is renowned for his double century debut in Kerala's Under-19 team.

The Thrissur Titans squad includes a strong lineup of players: Abhishek Pratap (All-Rounder), Monu Krishna (Wicket Keeper), Aditya Vinod (Bowler), Anas Naseer (Batsman), Mohammad Ishaq (Bowler), Gokul Gopinath (Bowler), Akshay Manohar (All-Rounder), Imran Ahmed (All-Rounder), Jishnu A (All-Rounder), Arjun Venugopal (All-Rounder), Ethan Apple Tom (All-Rounder), Vaishakh Chandran (All-Rounder), Mithun PK (All-Rounder), Nitish MD (Bowler), Anand Sagar (Batsman), and Niranjan Dev (Batsman).

The Kerala Cricket League will take place at Kariavattom Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, starting on September 2. Thrissur Titans will compete against five other teams in the tournament.

