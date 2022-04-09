Through Sushasan Yatra Tejasvi Surya introduced workers of Yuva Morcha to New India

BJP has revived nationalism, good governance and cultural pride in the country. To strengthen this renaissance, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has envisaged a Sushasan Yatra for the activists.

Sushasan Yatra is a unique experiential learning program where BJYM office-bearers, especially at the district and mandal level, are given the opportunity to travel to different states to observe and learn from the progress and developmental work under Prime Minister Modi and BJP state governments. It aims at giving wide exposure to the BJYM cadre and expanding their horizon of imagination and aspirations while grooming them to be the leaders of tomorrow in their respective regions. The state of Karnataka hosted the inaugural delegation with National President of BJYM and MP Tejasvi Surya himself, leading the 40-member delegation from 17 states.

With his works and his brilliant way of thinking, youth leader and an MP, Tejasvi Surya, has made politics alluring for the youth of the country. He has awakened a new political consciousness in the minds of the youth, this Sushasan Yatra, started under his leadership is a mirror of that political consciousness.

During this four-day Sushasan Yatra, the delegation of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha led by Tejasvi Surya got the opportunity to visit the big industrial units Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Ola Future Factory and Pavagada Solar Park contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Yuva Morcha workers from different parts of the country arrived to participate in Sushasan Yatra.

This Sushasan Yatra started with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. HAL is playing an important role in making India self-reliant by realising the Make in India vision in the defense sector. With this, India will not only be able to meet its defense needs with indigenous weapons, but also there will be a boom of Make in India weapons all over the globe. The delegation interacted with the employees and experts working in HAL to know and understand their passion for service to the nation and their struggles.

After HAL, Yuva Morcha workers along with Tejasvi Surya reached Ola Future Factory. Located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, Ola Future Factory is the country's leading electric scooter manufacturing factory. Ola's main objective through manufacturing electric scooters is to control carbon emissions by reducing country's dependence on petroleum products so that the dream of Green India can be realised. At its full capacity, this factory will provide employment opportunities to 10,000 women.

In the course of Sushasan Yatra, delegation also got an opportunity to visit Pavagada Solar Park located in Tumkur, Karnataka. The park, which was completed in 2019, has the capacity of 2,050 MW and is spread over 53 square kilometers. It is the third largest solar park in the world. Pavagada Solar Plant is playing an important role in reducing dependence on conventional sources of energy.

The delegation got first-hand experience of the start-up ecosystem of Bengaluru, manufacturing of Tejas at HAL, industry 4.0 at Ola Future Factory and Pavagada solar park. The delegation also visited Hampi, the capital city of the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire, to understand the roots of the Indian urban governance and cultural and political foundations of modern India.

Every month, BJYM delegations will visit different states to understand the transformation underway in India and forge stronger ties between BJYM state units to give them a national vision for the Amrit Kaal.

