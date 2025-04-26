Thyrocare Q4FY25 Revenue Up 21 Percent YoY to Rs 187.2 Cr; PAT Rises 24 Percent to Rs 21.3 Cr

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24:Thyrocare Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Thyrocare” NSE: THYROCARE, BSE: 539871), a leading healthcare diagnostics company, announces their results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For Q4FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of INR 187.2 crore, reflecting a 21% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Normalized EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 65.3 crore, marking a robust 78% YoY increase. Profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, reached INR 32.5 crore, which represents an impressive 88% YoY growth.Thyrocare Technologies Limited

Key highlights for Q4FY25:

Consolidated revenue increased by 21% year-over-year (YoY) with Pathology and Radiology segments growing by 23% YoY and 7% YoY respectively

Total volume in FY25 grew to 167.9 million, largest by far on volume

Revenue from franchise surged by 22% YoY, and partnership revenue saw 24% YoY growth

Consolidated gross margin stood at 74%, and normalized EBITDA margin was 35%

Standalone normalized EBITDA grew by 72% YoY, while PAT* increased by 72% YoY

Consolidated normalized EBITDA grew by 78% YoY, while PAT* increased by 88% YoY

Recommended a final dividend of INR 21 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing shareholders meeting

Consolidated cash reserves as of March 2025 is INR 191.8 Cr

Opened new labs in Bhagalpur and Kashmir

Consolidated income statement for Q4FY25 and FY25:

Quarter Annual INR Crore Q4FY25 Q4FY24 YoY FY25 FY24 YoY Revenue from operations 187.2 154.2 21% 687.3 571.9 20% Gross margin 137.7 107.6 28% 496.2 405.2 22% Normalized EBITDA (before ESOP) 65.3 36.7 78% 209.9 153.1 37% Reported EBITDA 57.4 33.8 70% 189.2 137.8 37% Profit after tax incl. exceptional item 21.3 17.2 24% 90.0 69.8 29% Profit after tax excl. exceptional item 32.5 17.2 88% 101.2 69.8 45% Key metrics Gross margin% 74% 70% 72% 71% Normalized EBITDA% 35% 24% 31% 27% Reported EBITDA% 31% 22% 28% 24% PAT incl. exceptional item% 11% 11% 13% 12% PAT excl. exceptional item% 17% 11% 14% 12%



* PAT excluding exceptional item of INR 11.2 Cr pertaining to reversal of deferred tax asset created in previous years against the impairment of investment in NHL.

