Thyrocare To Acquire Think Health Diagnostics To Enter Into Providing ECG Services At Home

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: In a significant stride towards fortifying its position in India's healthcare landscape, Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service provider in India, will be acquiring 100 per cent stake in Chennai-based Think Health Diagnostics and a related entity. In this regard, Thyrocare has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Think Health Diagnostics and their existing shareholders on February 1, 2024. With this acquisition, Thyrocare becomes India's one of the largest diagnostics at home healthcare service providers. This strategic acquisition helps Thyrocare provide ECG services at home. This acquisition paves the way for Thyrocare to tap additionally into the insurance segment.

Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., expressed, " With the strategic acquisition of Think Health Diagnostics, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint in pre-policy medical checkups for the insurance segment. This will allow us to give our insurance partners a one stop solution for blood and ECG testing and further deepen our presence in the Pre Policy Medical Checkup and Annual Health Checkup market. Our vision is to scale these services nationwide, leveraging our robust at-home service network and spearheading advancements in comprehensive healthcare accessibility for all across India."

This merger enhances Thyrocare's partnership business with the existing Think Health operational presence in 10 cities namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Jaipur. With such presence, it sets the stage for a nationwide expansion.

Piyush Singh, Head of Partnerships at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., mentioned "Think Health Diagnostics' great work in doing ECGs at home fits perfectly with our plans for the Pre-Policy Medical Checkup market. We're looking to expand these services to more than 100 cities in the next year, making it easier for people to get the healthcare they need."

The synergy between Thyrocare and Think Health Diagnostics is poised to create India's largest home phlebotomy network with 100+ phlebotomists trained to provide ECG services at home in addition to Thyrocare's existing network of 900+ blood-collection phlebotomists. Think Health Diagnostics' expertise in home healthcare technology, combined with Thyrocare's robust infrastructure, promises enhanced service delivery and an unparalleled patient experience. The merger underscores the commitment to provide improved service delivery, faster turnaround times and unmatched patient convenience.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory," says Karkavel, CEO & Director, Think Health Diagnostics. "Thyrocare's strategic alignment with Think Health's home diagnostics expertise is undeniable. Together, we will leverage our extensive network and expertise to create an unparalleled offering, delivering seamless healthcare directly to patients' doorsteps."

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our teams and stakeholders for their unwavering support. United, we look forward to a future of expansion and growth, committed to serving a wider patient base and delivering the best possible healthcare experience," he adds.

