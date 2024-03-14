Tianneng at Inter Battery

PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], March 14: Recently, as the largest battery industry exhibition in South Korea, "Inter Battery 2024" has attracted global attention. More than 500 companies from 18 countries gathered in Gangnam District, Seoul to celebrate the grand event together.

From the opening to the closing, the Tianneng booth was always crowded. Here, Tianneng's battery products with various technological routes, including lead, lithium, hydrogen, sodium, and a full lifecycle solution from manufacturing to recycling, are presented to customers and have attracted much attention.

This time, Tianneng brought its main products such as LFP cells, multiple series of lead batteries, hydrogen fuel cell systems, and sodium-ion batteries. With the wonderful performance on site, more visitors have a more intuitive understanding of Tianneng's technical background, intelligent manufacturing ability, and product performance.

Inter Battery, hosted by the South Korean MOTIE and co-organized by the Korean Battery Industry Association and COEX, has become an important stage for global new energy battery manufacturers to showcase and promote core new products, new technologies, and differentiated competitiveness. Its debut at Inter Battery will help Tianneng further open up the South Korean market and continue to promote international brand building.

This spring, the encounter between Tianneng and Inter Battery was very exciting, and the infinite possibilities belonging to Tianneng will continue to bloom globally.

