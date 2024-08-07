TiE Rajasthan Partners with Boston IT Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. to Boost Startup Support

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: TiE Rajasthan is excited to announce its partnership with Boston IT Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 31st July 2024. This collaboration, signed by TiE Rajasthan President Dr. Sheenu Jhawar and Laxmi Nageswari, Global Head AI Edu Solutions, marks a significant step forward in enhancing support for startups affiliated with TiE Rajasthan.

The partnership offers a suite of Technology-Enabled Training (TET) programs and resources, including industry partnership application-oriented certificate courses, AI & Quantum courses, GPU/HPC as a service, and mentoring programs aimed at accelerating startup growth and development. Startups registered for TiE SmashUp 2024 will benefit from three high-impact training sessions provided by Boston IT Solutions India.

The first session, scheduled for 14 August 2024, will feature insightful talks from industry experts at Intel, AWS, Nvidia, and more, focusing on trending technologies for startups. It will also include a briefing on AI & Quantum training, GPU/HPC as a service, and mentoring programs, available both in-person and online. The second session, on 24 August 2024, will provide in-depth training on an industry-oriented AI course. The third session, planned for 14 September 2024, will have further details shared soon.

This collaboration is designed to equip startups with critical knowledge and skills essential for success in the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, fostering innovation and growth.

Register now to avail benefits from this session - www.tierajasthan.org

