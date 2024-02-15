Tier 2 Cities Surpass Tier 1 Cities in Medical Consultations: Non-Metro Total OPD Appointments Surge by 83 per cent YoY: Healthscape Report

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 15: In recent years, medical consultations have gained popularity as a convenient and accessible means of accessing healthcare services. The surge in technology and internet usage allows patients to connect with medical professionals from the comfort of their homes. According to Pristyn Care, there has been an 83% year-on-year increase in medical consultations in tier 2 cities, and metros have witnessed a 73% year-on-year rise compared to the previous year. This data is based on the analysis of over 1 million OPDs booked on the Pristyn Care's primary care platform in the year 2022-23.

Siliguri, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Kanpur have witnessed a remarkable surge of over 100% in both online and offline outpatient department (OPD) numbers. Similarly, Mangalore, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Visakhapatnam have shown significant growth, with OPD numbers rising by more than 80% compared to the 2022 data. Notably, tier 2 cities have outpaced tier 1 cities in terms of growth, highlighting a substantial increase in health consultations in specific tier 2 and 3 cities and highlighting the escalating demand for healthcare services in these regions.

According to the report, there has been a significant surge in consultations in various specialties over the past year. The notable increases are observed in General Surgery (111.72%), Dental (102.61%), Orthopaedics (102.16%), Gastroenterology (102.09%), Neurology (100.72%), Endocrinology (90.14%), Rheumatology (86.00%), Ophthalmology (85.72%), Pulmonology (83.97%), and ENT (80.95%) as compared to the data from 2022. This implies an increased demand for medical advice and services in specialized care.

Mumbai saw the highest rise in medical consultations among metro cities at 92.07%, followed closely by Hyderabad with a 91.63% increase. Chennai ranked third with an 83.4% surge. Kolkata, Bangalore, and Delhi also witnessed substantial growth, each exceeding a 60% increase. Additionally, text consultations showed a 6% growth, attributed to increased mobile and internet penetration.

Among men of all age groups, some of the most frequently searched keywords were related to penile enlargement, benefits of Shilajit, and erectile dysfunction. Meanwhile, how to get regular periods, medication to induce periods and symptoms of pregnancy were the highest searched keywords among women across India.

Commenting on the findings, Mr. Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder of Pristyn Care said, "There has been a noticeable increase in medical consultations over the past year, signalling a positive trend where people are becoming more health-conscious and proactive in seeking medical advice. The overall surge in consultations in 2023 compared to 2022 is 80%, reflecting a growing interest in preventive healthcare. Our commitment lies in contributing to the promotion of preventive healthcare across the nation. These insights play a crucial role in guiding the direction of healthcare delivery, ensuring accessibility and affordability."

Medical consultations have become a very convenient and accessible way to access healthcare services for minor illnesses, follow-up appointments, and prescription refills. Over the past few years, online doctor consultations have been popular in India. The advent of technology and increased internet penetration has made it more convenient for people to seek medical advice remotely.

