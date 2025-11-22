Tier II and III cities drive India's new retail expansion wave: Report

New Delhi [India], November 22 : India's retail revolution is moving beyond its metros, with smaller cities fast emerging as powerful growth engines for the country's retail real estate sector.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's Q3 2025 Retail Market Beat, leasing volumes in Tier II and Tier III cities have surged this year, signalling strong retailer confidence and shifting consumer behaviour.

The Colliers-CII report, "Real Estate @ 2047: Building India's Future Growth Corridors," also supports this shift. It projects India's real estate market could touch USD 10 trillion by 2047, with a major share of future retail development expected in these smaller cities.

The combination of rising incomes, better infrastructure, and increased brand reach is driving this expansion. Consumers in these cities are spending more on experiences and lifestyle, leading to retail formats that blend shopping with entertainment and dining.

Nandini Taneja, CEO of Bhumika Enterprises, says, "Beyond the metros, India's smaller cities are quickly becoming important retail markets. Consumers in Tier II and Tier III cities are more aspirational today and are spending more on lifestyle and experiences. Because of this, retail in these markets is shifting from unorganised shops to modern, well-designed spaces."

Prakhar Agrawal, Director, Rama Group, highlights how cities such as Raipur, Vizag, and Bhubaneswar are now central to the sector's growth. He says, "As India's retail real estate sector expands beyond metros, these cities are emerging as key growth engines. Rising consumer aspirations, improved infrastructure, and demand for branded retail and leisure experiences are driving this transformation."

Data from Cushman & Wakefield's Q3 2025 report shows fashion, food and beverage, and entertainment continue to lead leasing momentum in emerging markets. These segments mirror how consumers are prioritising experiences over pure retail spending.

Adish Oswal, Chairman of Oswal Group, says, "India's retail story is changing fast, and some of the strongest action is now coming from Tier II cities. Places like Ludhiana, Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow are seeing rising incomes, better connectivity and a new sense of aspiration, all of which are creating a real demand for modern retail and lifestyle spaces."

For developers, investors, and brands, these cities offer exciting opportunities to reach new audiences, innovate in retail experiences, and participate in India's next phase of organised retail growth. The sector's next chapter is multi-city, driven by the aspirations of consumers across the country and the confidence of investors in emerging markets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor