Tiger Cup 2024 by Cycle Pure Agarbathi Returns for its 12th Edition

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Cycle Pure Agarbathi is set to host the 12th edition of the Tiger Cup 2024, taking place from April 22 to May 13 in Bengaluru. This cricket tournament, catering to under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, will be held across four venues: Global Academy of Technology in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, JSS Academy of Technical Education in Channasandra, Sattva Global City in Pattanagere, and B K Grounds in Bommasandra. Teams from Hubli, Mysore, and Kerala will participate, with the aim of nurturing young cricketing talent and promoting the sport in the region. Many budding cricketers who have participated in the Tiger Cup Tournament over the years have represented Karnataka U14, U16 and U19 tournaments.

Created by renowned cricket players, Sandeep Patil, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan, the Tiger Cup Tournament is one of the most coveted events that brings 56 talented teams together, including over 900 players from all around India. The 12th edition of the Tiger Cup 2024 will be dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of conserving wildlife, with the proceeds of the event donated towards forest foot soldiers for their commendable service in protecting the forests and wildlife in the country.

Held annually, the event will not only commemorate and celebrate the talents of young players, but through the partnership with Cycle Pure Agarbathi, will also facilitate forest staff. 2 forest staff from Karnataka, 1 from Kerala and 1 from Tamil Nadu will receive Rs. 1 lakh cash prize each, for their endless commitment to wildlife.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi says, "Cycle Pure Agarbathi is proud to play a pivotal role at the 12th edition of the Tiger Cup 2024, affirming our steadfast commitment to fostering opportunities for budding sports enthusiasts. Our main objective is to emphasise the role sports plays in shaping the lives of young talents. In alignment with our dedication towards environmental conservation, this year's cricket tournament will provide a special platform, where we pay tribute to the invaluable forest foot soldiers for their service in protecting forests."

Cricket Expert, Mr Joseph Hoover said, "The Tiger Cup 2024 is a celebration of all the budding talents. Having covered national and international cricket, it was a delight to watch the youth participate and showcase their talents and work on their aspirations to make their dreams come true. We have a promising pool of talent and wish them all the best for their future. It was an enjoyable experience to watch young talents participate and display their skills to the best of their abilities."

The legacy brand Cycle Pure Agarbathi is committed in its stance to providing a platform for young talents to discover and compete in one of the largely celebrated sports around India. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has supported multiple formats cricket tournaments throughout the years, and are delighted to have partnered with the 12th edition of the Tiger Cup 2024, to highlight aspiring talents, thanking the KSCA, especially Shri. Brijesh Patel, for their endless support throughout the tournament and ensuring its smooth running.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor