Tiger Exchange News are official sponsors of Dambulla Aura in the ongoing Lanka Premier League T20

Tiger Exchange News has bagged the official sponsorship rights of LPL T20 as well as they are the official title sponsors of the Dambulla Aura team in the LPL T20 (Lanka Premier League 2022).

"We are extremely happy to be an integral part of the Lanka Premier League 2022 and more so proud of being the official sponsors of Dambulla Aura team. The LPL is a rapidly growing tournament in terms of popularity in this island country and we are glad to be a part of its growth. LPL has participation of 40 top international players and 85 local players," announced Sameer Chaudhary, the CEO of Tiger Exchange News.

Sameer Chaudhary further mentioned, "We are optimistic of our Dambulla Aura team to do exremely well under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka who will be leading the team consisting of Sikandar Raza, Noor Ahamed, Bhaunka Rajapaksa, Tom Abell, Shevon Daniel, Dushan Hemantha, Sachita Jayatilake and other competent valuable players."

"What is important is that the raw talent is being spotted through this tourney. There are several bright youngsters with super talent who could be playing the national team in the near future. The Lanka Premier League plays an important role of moulding young cricketers into top International players," remarked Sameer Chaudhary with pride.

Lanka Premier League 2022 has begun on the 6th of December and is currently in its third edition of the cricket tournament. A total of 5 teams are participating in this tourney consisting of Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Falcons, Colombo Stars and Dambulla Aura. 20 matches will be played in the league stage and the top 4 teams in the points table will quality for playoffs comprising 4 matches. The final is scheduled to take place on December 23.

The official Squad of Dambulla Aura is - Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Noor Ahamed, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Abell, Jordaon Cox, Haider Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Chathurana De Silva, Paul Van Meekeren, Pramod Madhushan, Lasith Croospulle, Tharindu Ratnayake, Kalana Perera, Dilum Sudeera, Sachita Jayatilake, Dushan Hemantha, Shevon Daniel, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Madhushanka and Cahmindu Wickramasinghe.

