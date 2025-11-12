Tiger Logistics Surges as Landmark Green Hydrogen Infrastructure Deal Announced



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd experienced a significant boost on Wednesday, climbing over 5% to trade at Rs 43.88 per share, up from its previous closing price of Rs 41.62. This surge follows the announcement of a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tiger Logistics and Russia’s H2 Invest, aimed at establishing liquid hydrogen (LH2) transportation and storage infrastructure within India. This strategic partnership represents the nation’s inaugural foundational supply chain initiative for liquid hydrogen.

The collaboration will see the introduction of H2 Invest’s advanced CryoSafe container technology, designed for efficient multimodal LH2 logistics across truck, rail, and ship. A key component of this agreement includes the transfer of technology and the local manufacturing of specialized cryogenic tanks and storage systems. This initiative is poised to strongly support the Government of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, a national endeavor to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen, catering to both domestic demand and export opportunities.

Tiger Logistics, a publicly listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has demonstrated robust financial performance. In its quarterly results for Q2 FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 168.73 crore and a net profit of Rs 8.62 crore. For the half-yearly period, net sales stood at Rs 271.25 crore with a net profit of Rs 13.33 crore. The company’s annual performance for FY25 showed exceptional growth, with net sales increasing by 123.2% to Rs 536.31 crore and net profit rising by 108.4% to Rs 27.01 crore compared to FY24. These financial results, alongside the strategic green hydrogen venture, have contributed to the positive market sentiment surrounding the company’s stock, which has traded between its 52-week low of Rs 39.10 and a high of Rs 80.44.

With over 24 years of experience, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is a recognized international logistics and solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services including freight forwarding, defence and project logistics, transportation, and customs clearance. The company continues to innovate, as evidenced by its 2023 launch of “FreightJar,” a platform designed to provide competitive freight rates and streamlined booking for SMEs and MSMEs. Operating through an asset-light, one-stop solution model across diverse industries such as automotive, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, Tiger Logistics remains committed to delivering tailored, cost-effective, and personalized logistics solutions as a dedicated partner to its global clientele.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor